How Chidambaram Backed and Snubbed Jaitley at the Same Time on CBI 'Adventurism' Post
While partially agreeing with Jaitley on the 'indiscriminate targeting of eminent bankers', Chidambaram attacked him for being in 'deep slumber' when the CBI was on an arrest spree and targeted eminent IAS officers.
File photo of P Chidambaram.
New Delhi: Sunday was one of those rare days when the former finance minister agreed with his successor. Senior P Chidambaram backed union minister Arun Jaitley’s “adventurism and megalomaniac” attack on the Central Bureau of Investigation, but only partially.
In a series of tweets, Chidambaram seconded Jaitley’s written criticism on the conduct of the CBI, where he said, "CBI has received the ultimate certificate from the one who has the best ring-side seat, the Finance Minister (on leave): 'Adventurism and megalomania have overtaken investigators'!"
While partially agreeing with Jaitley on the “indiscriminate targeting of eminent bankers”, Chidambaram attacked him for being in “deep slumber” when the CBI was on an arrest spree and targeted eminent IAS officers.
“Glad that the FM's conscience and legal acumen have finally stirred to condemn the indiscriminate targeting of eminent bankers (in cases where the allegations are about thousands of crores of rupees).”
“He knows the answer. The cause of justice,” Chidambaram mocked Jaitley’s question. The ailing Minister had asked the CBI, “What cause are we serving or actually hurting?”
Interestingly, the senior Congress leader along with his son Karti Chidambaram are under the CBI scanner for alleged money-laundering and have been booked for approving illegal foreign investments during his tenure in the UPA government (which they have both denied). The duo has also been barred from leaving the country.
The Supreme Court will hear on a plea moved by Karti seeking permission to travel abroad on January 28.
On Friday, Mr Arun Jaitley, who is in the US undergoing treatment, in his blog took on the CBI, a day after they raided Videocon offices in Mumbai.
Providing reasons for his connotation, he wrote, “Sitting thousands of kilometers away, when I read the list of potential targets in the ICICI case, the thought that crossed my mind was again the same – Instead of focusing primarily on the target, is a journey to nowhere (or everywhere) being undertaken? If we include the entire who’s who of the Banking Industry – with or without evidence – what cause are we serving or actually hurting.”
The BJP leader further explained in his blog, “Investigative adventurism involves casting the net too wide including people with no mens rea or even having a common intention to commit an offence, relying on presumptions and surmises with no legally admissible evidence.”
The CBI on Thursday booked the Dhoots of the Videocon group along with Chanda Kochhar, the former CEO and MD of ICICI Bank and her husband Deepak, for alleged irregularities in sanctioning six loans worth Rs 1,875 crore to the now crippled Videocon Group and other group entities.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
