How Congress Aims to Win Back Votes in Delhi With Sheila Dikshit at the Helm
Dikshit, who led the Congress government for 15 years before being defeated by Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was appointed the party's Delhi unit chief earlier this
File photo of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Ahead of the parliamentary election, the Congress will launch a door-to-door campaign to highlight the achievements of its erstwhile government in the national capital led by Sheila Dikshit as compared to the works done by the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation in the past four years.
Dikshit, who led the Congress government for 15 years before being defeated by Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was appointed the party's Delhi unit chief earlier this month.
In a meeting on Saturday, presidents of District and Block Congress Committees were directed by the former chief minister to visit every households and interact with the people to make them aware of the Congress party's achievements in Delhi and the failures of the BJP government at the Centre and the AAP government in the national capital.
Dikshit alleged that the AAP government has not done anything for the development of Delhi in the past four years.
"The AAP government has been misleading the people in matters such as mohalla clinics and health services. Kejriwal is taking credit for the development works carried out by the Congress government during its 15-year rule," she said.
Dikshit said the Congress government had changed the face of Delhi with massive development works during its tenure, while the AAP government was trying to mislead the people through false propaganda and by creating confusion.
She exhorted the party rank and file to work unitedly for the coming parliamentary election, scheduled for later this year, so that the Congress party can wrest all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital to serve the people of Delhi.
In the last Lok Sabha election in 2014, all seven seats in Delhi were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
She said that the confusing statements of the BJP and the AAP, their corruption, wrong policies and failures should be told to the people to make them aware about such matters.
The party will also hold conventions in all districts from next week, she said.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
