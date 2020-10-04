'How Dare UP Police?' Maharashtra BJP Leader Furious on Manhandling of Priyanka Gandhi Enroute Hathras

In a surprise development, a senior opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Maharashtra on Sunday attacked the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly roughing up Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"How did the UP Police even dare to touch the clothes of a woman leader like this? If women are coming forward, then wherever it maybe, the police must not cross their limits," BJP Vice-President Chitra K. Wagh said.

In a swipe at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Wagh said sharply: "A CM who has belief in the Indian culture must initiate stringent action against such cops."

The BJP leader also posted the viral media picture of the incident showing a policeman pulling Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra's clothes when she attempted to shield her party activists from a police lathi-charge near Noida on Saturday.

The post by Wagh this afternoon immediately went viral with over 3,000 likes, retweets and comments within a few hours.