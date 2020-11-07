‘How Did Your Son Become BCCI Secretary?’ TMC Hit Backs at Amit Shah for Accusing Mamata of Pushing Nephew as Next CM

Kolkata: Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for promoting her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, calling it a “desperate attempt” to make him the next chief minister of West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) questioned the credentials of Shah’s Son Jay who for holds one of India's top administrative cricket posts.

“Amit Shah visited Bengal again carrying his baggage of lies. His mission to defame and insult Bengal continues. The people of Bengal are ready to fight the battle. The people of Bengal will accept the challenge. And why do you always make wild personal accusations against Mamata Banerjee, especially when there is no basis? What credentials does Mr Jay Shah have to suddenly hold one of India's top administrative cricket posts? Or what magic formula did Jay Shah become BCCI secretary out of nowhere?” the TMC statement read.

Accusing Amit Shah of misusing the agencies and indulging in “dirty politics”, TMC said, “Your track record of misusing agencies is very well known, nationally and internationally. Your dirty tricks in politics are legendary. Everywhere you go you do your petty politics. First, Mr Shah, take care of your health. And as far as your pronouncement of getting 200 seats in Bengal, people have seen before how your predictions are! In the previous elections of Bihar in 2015, Delhi in 2015 and 2020. Gujarat, Rajasthan, MP and Chattisgarh your predictions, your numbers were totally wrong. People will see it again in Bengal in 2021. Be rest assured that Bengal has and will always stand up to protect India's soul.”

The TMC reaction came after Shah alleged that Banerjee has failed to fulfill the expectations of the people.

He had said, “People’s expectation towards her is now turned in to their anger due to bad governance. BJP under the leadership of PM Modi can only ensure good governance in Bengal. Our target is to ensure good governance and development in West Bengal and on other side Didi’s (Mamata) target is to make her ‘bhatija’ (nephew) as the next chief minister of the state. Now the people of Bengal have to decide what they want.”

“There are three rules in Bengal. One for Didi's ‘bhatija’ (Abhishek Banerjee), one for vote bank politics and one for common people. I have never seen this before in any other states. She is using administration for political interest and crime and corruption is at its peak,” he had said.