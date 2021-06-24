How DK Shivakumar Help Ex-inmates from Tihar Build New Life With Money and Job

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar was arrested two years ago on charges of money laundering and remained in Tihar jail for 48 days.

While in Jail, he was assisted by two inmates who used to offer him lunch, snacks, coffee, tea and cleaned his clothes. After coming out of jail, the Congress leader did not forget the assistance provided to him by Moisin Raza and another inmate and helped them build a new life.

Raza, who was a trial inmate in the same cell as Shivkumar, was given four and a half lakh rupees after his released from jail and even allowed to stay in Shivkumar’s house. The Congress leader reportedly even got Raza’s divorce case settled. The second inmate has been given a job in a company in Bangalore and has started afr sh.

Shivakumar learnt to speak fluent Hindi from Moisin while in prison and now the latter works as a cook in his brother DK Suresh’s house. Moisin was imprisoned over a family feud case after separating from his wife. He was asked to pay Rs 4.5 lakh to his wife as compensation which was taken care of by Shivkumar.

Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directo (ED) on September 3, 2019 in a money laundering case. He was lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody and had challenged the trial court’s order denying him bail in the case. A seven-time MLA in Karnataka back then, was booked along with an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

