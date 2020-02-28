How Has Economy Failed When Hotels and Marriage Halls Are Full, Asks Union Minister
Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said India needs to focus on its manufacturing sector, saying it is a key sector in which the country was lagging.
File photo of Railways Ministry MoS Suresh Angadi. (Image : ANI)
Panaji:Naysayers who claim that the Indian economy has failed are wrong because marriage halls and hotels are filled to capacity, Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said on Friday.
"Most of the media, most people say the economy is a failure. You just imagine, you go to any hotel, you go to any marriage hall, you go to any flight, even railways... everyday (there is a) complaint," Angadi said at a technical seminar at a resort near Panaji.
"When you are not getting tickets — demand is always there. So when so much of demand is there, where is the economy a failure?" he said.
Angadi Minister said India needs to focus on its manufacturing sector, saying it is a key sector in which the country was lagging.
"The only thing we are not working sincerely on — working hard. We have to go for it. We have to go for manufacturing sector," the BJP leader from Karnataka said.
