English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How is 'Main Hoon Modi' Nationalism? Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out at PM
Further, Priyanka Gandhi accused PM Modi of not visiting even a single village in his Varanasi constituency and not asking anyone about their problems.
File image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a public meeting. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Loading...
Amethi (UP): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday questioned the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of nationalism.
"What type of nationalism is there in 'main hoon Modi' (I am Modi)? What is the meaning of nationalism? Gandhi asked. "It means patriotism and love for the country. Who is the country? Its people and their love. If you have affinity only towards yourself, then what type of nationalism is this?"
The Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh was speaking to reporters in Amethi constituency, which is represented by party president and his brother, Rahul Gandhi.
"Arranging a crowd using the power of money and addressing them or sending a message to them is very easy," Gandhi said. But, the real thing is to resolve the problems of the people, she added.
"The ground reality is absolutely different. When you speak to the people, a different message emanates and I have never seen the prime minister or the BJP leaders accepting that message," the Congress leader said.
Gandhi accused Modi of not visiting even a single village in his Varanasi constituency and not asking anyone about their problems.
She described the policies of the BJP as "anti-people", "anti-youth" and "anti-farmers". "The menace of stray animals is very much here and the farmers are forced to keep a watch on their crops during night. There are still some places where electricity supply is absent," Gandhi added.
"What type of nationalism is there in 'main hoon Modi' (I am Modi)? What is the meaning of nationalism? Gandhi asked. "It means patriotism and love for the country. Who is the country? Its people and their love. If you have affinity only towards yourself, then what type of nationalism is this?"
The Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh was speaking to reporters in Amethi constituency, which is represented by party president and his brother, Rahul Gandhi.
"Arranging a crowd using the power of money and addressing them or sending a message to them is very easy," Gandhi said. But, the real thing is to resolve the problems of the people, she added.
"The ground reality is absolutely different. When you speak to the people, a different message emanates and I have never seen the prime minister or the BJP leaders accepting that message," the Congress leader said.
Gandhi accused Modi of not visiting even a single village in his Varanasi constituency and not asking anyone about their problems.
She described the policies of the BJP as "anti-people", "anti-youth" and "anti-farmers". "The menace of stray animals is very much here and the farmers are forced to keep a watch on their crops during night. There are still some places where electricity supply is absent," Gandhi added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers: Endgame Nail Art is the Best Fashion Trend of 2019
- It's Pad Man vs Iron Man: Akshay Kumar Dresses as Avengers Endgame Star Robert Downey Jr
- 'Gentrify Your Hood': Why Jay-Z's Freestyle Tribute to Nipsey Hussle is Dividing Fans
- Is Delhi Govt Doing Enough to Protect its Doctors from Disgruntled Kin of Patients?
- Game of Thrones' 'Mother Of Dragons' Emilia Clarke Goes Undercover as 'Jon Snow' to Prank Fans
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results