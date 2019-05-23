Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
3-min read

How Jaganmohan Reddy Rose from the Ashes of His 2014 Defeat to Decimate Chandrababu Naidu

In 2014, Jaganmohan Reddy suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Chandrababu Naidu. Within months of that defeat, Jagan was back in action, taking on the Naidu government.

D P Satish | News18.comdp_satish

Updated:May 23, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
How Jaganmohan Reddy Rose from the Ashes of His 2014 Defeat to Decimate Chandrababu Naidu
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.
YS Jaganmohan Reddy knew that the momentum was in his favour and he had to seize that. He has won big and will be the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. It is a massive win for the YSR Congress Party, which even Jagan and his supporters did not expect. He has won both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections big, almost decimating his rival in state politics TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

In 2014, Jagan had suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Naidu. A fighter like his father, the late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he bounced back. Within months of that defeat, Jagan was back in action, taking on the Naidu government. He took out a padyatra across the length and breadth of the state, covering over 3,500 km by foot enthusing his party cadres. It had paid off handsomely.

Jagan, a restless and moody person, is quiet reserved. After deliberating with his close circles, he changed the strategy and focused his entire energy and campaign on bringing his party to power at any cost. For every strategy of Naidu, Jagan had a counter strategy. He took him head on, challenging the CM to defeat him this time.

Naidu coming out of National Democratic Alliance, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being unfair to Andhra Pradesh has also helped Jagan to some extent. An angry BJP sided with Jagan to teach a lesson to Naidu who made all sorts of allegations against them. But there was no official alliance between the two for strategic reasons. Both kept attacking Naidu, separately.

Chief Minister of neighboring Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao also backed Jagan. Again unofficially. KCR had to settle personal scores with his old friend-turned-foe Naidu.

Above all, Jagan had the backroom and strategy support of Prashant Kishore of I-PAC. Two years ago, he had hired him to run his campaign. I-PAC had set up a state-of-the-art office in Hyderabad to counter Naidu’s hi-tech campaign. Finally Naidu, a media savvy leader had met his match.

On the day of voting, the I-PAC team had declared that Jagan had won. They were so confident that there was no need to count the votes. They were right.

Jagan was expecting a hung Parliament and was hoping to back PM Modi in New Delhi. Since Modi has won big on his own, Jagan will have no role at the Centre.

With power, comes huge responsibilities. After partition in 2014, Andhra Pradesh has been facing a huge resource crunch. The new capital, Amaravati, is still a dream as the construction work is moving at a snail’s pace.

The rural distress is also a matter of big concern. As one of his close aides commented, “Jagan has promised something to everyone. Keeping all his promises would be a big challenge as the state lacks resources.”

Jagan, a few years ago jailed by his own party Congress in a disproportionate assets case, hounded and humiliated has made a remarkable turnaround. All in just eight years. His only rival in the state Naidu is already 69 years old. By 2024, he would 74. And Jagan is still 46 and the age is on his side.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram