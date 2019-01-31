English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
How Jind Bypoll Helped First-Timer Digvijay Chautala Cement His Future in Politics
The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) fared poorly, with its candidate Umedh Singh Redhu even forfeiting his security deposit. The party fetched a mere 3,454 votes in the election that saw around 1.36 lakh voters exercising their franchise.
File photo of Digvijay Singh Chautala. (Image: Internet)
Despite finishing in second position, Digvijay Chautala emerged as a winner in the Jind by-election, the results of which were declared on Thursday. The independent candidate who was backed by his brother Dushyant Chautala’s recently floated outfit JJP, to the surprise of many, secured the second position in the final vote tally.
First-timer Digvijay bagged 37,631 votes to emerge as a runner up, leaving stalwarts like Congress leader Randeep Surjewala behind. “Congress failed to be an alternative to the BJP in this election. We will emerge as an alternative in the state,” said an elated Digvijay, with a copy of results in his hand.
And while the Jananayak Janata Party’s (JJP) plans of emerging as an alternative to political parties in the state may take time to materialise, the newly-floated outfit has certainly emerged as an alternative to Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Digvijay and Dushyant virtually proved to be their grandfather OP Chautala’s nemesis and the INLD was decimated at the hands of the JJP.
The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) fared poorly, with its candidate Umedh Singh Redhu even forfeiting his security deposit. The party fetched a mere 3,454 votes in the election that saw around 1.36 lakh voters exercising their franchise.
The Jind bypoll has spelt doom for the INLD which until now had its own MLA in Late Hari Chand Midha. The demise of Midha had necessitated the election. In 2014, Midha had won the assembly election on an INLD ticket are secured 31,631 votes. Surinder Singh Barwala from the BJP stood a distant second with 29,374 votes.
Midha represented the Punjabi community which, along with the Jat vote-bank of the INLD, had propelled him to the Vidhan Sabha in 2014. This time around, his son Krishna Chand Midha was in the fray, but on a BJP ticket. The political arithmetic of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ensured that BJP won this seat for the first time ever.
The Jind assembly segment was a fortress of the INLD. The seat was represented by Hari Chand Midha for two consecutive terms. But this time around, the INLD had split. Om Prakash Chautala’s grandsons — Digvijay and Dushyant — floated their own outfit and jumped in the bypoll fray to test their acceptability. Both the brothers camped in Jind and canvassed extensively while INLD’s Redhu focused on the plank of ‘outsiders vs locals’ by targeting Digvijay as well as Surjewala.
The suave nature of the two brothers — they greet everyone with folded hands, touch the feet of the elderly and possess a soft-spoken demeaner — seems to have helped them a lot. Their image is in stark contrast to that of their uncle Abhay Chautala and grandfather OP Chautala. The Chautalas have been infamous for their high-handedness.
Dushyant and Digvijay portrayed themselves to be a victim of a conspiracy hatched by uncle Abhay and garnered sympathy votes and managed to eat into INLD’s pie of votes. It is worth mentioning that the votes polled by the INLD in 2014 and the JJP in 2019 are more or less the same.
In Digivijay’s own words, “We got our share of votes which we were sure of. The BJP amassed votes of the Congress and other parties.” Not to mention the support of the Aam Aadmi Party, which promised baniya votes to the JJP. AAP’s Rajya MP Sushil Gupta, a baniya himself, was categorically sent by the party to declare support to JJP.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
First-timer Digvijay bagged 37,631 votes to emerge as a runner up, leaving stalwarts like Congress leader Randeep Surjewala behind. “Congress failed to be an alternative to the BJP in this election. We will emerge as an alternative in the state,” said an elated Digvijay, with a copy of results in his hand.
And while the Jananayak Janata Party’s (JJP) plans of emerging as an alternative to political parties in the state may take time to materialise, the newly-floated outfit has certainly emerged as an alternative to Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Digvijay and Dushyant virtually proved to be their grandfather OP Chautala’s nemesis and the INLD was decimated at the hands of the JJP.
The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) fared poorly, with its candidate Umedh Singh Redhu even forfeiting his security deposit. The party fetched a mere 3,454 votes in the election that saw around 1.36 lakh voters exercising their franchise.
The Jind bypoll has spelt doom for the INLD which until now had its own MLA in Late Hari Chand Midha. The demise of Midha had necessitated the election. In 2014, Midha had won the assembly election on an INLD ticket are secured 31,631 votes. Surinder Singh Barwala from the BJP stood a distant second with 29,374 votes.
Midha represented the Punjabi community which, along with the Jat vote-bank of the INLD, had propelled him to the Vidhan Sabha in 2014. This time around, his son Krishna Chand Midha was in the fray, but on a BJP ticket. The political arithmetic of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ensured that BJP won this seat for the first time ever.
The Jind assembly segment was a fortress of the INLD. The seat was represented by Hari Chand Midha for two consecutive terms. But this time around, the INLD had split. Om Prakash Chautala’s grandsons — Digvijay and Dushyant — floated their own outfit and jumped in the bypoll fray to test their acceptability. Both the brothers camped in Jind and canvassed extensively while INLD’s Redhu focused on the plank of ‘outsiders vs locals’ by targeting Digvijay as well as Surjewala.
The suave nature of the two brothers — they greet everyone with folded hands, touch the feet of the elderly and possess a soft-spoken demeaner — seems to have helped them a lot. Their image is in stark contrast to that of their uncle Abhay Chautala and grandfather OP Chautala. The Chautalas have been infamous for their high-handedness.
Dushyant and Digvijay portrayed themselves to be a victim of a conspiracy hatched by uncle Abhay and garnered sympathy votes and managed to eat into INLD’s pie of votes. It is worth mentioning that the votes polled by the INLD in 2014 and the JJP in 2019 are more or less the same.
In Digivijay’s own words, “We got our share of votes which we were sure of. The BJP amassed votes of the Congress and other parties.” Not to mention the support of the Aam Aadmi Party, which promised baniya votes to the JJP. AAP’s Rajya MP Sushil Gupta, a baniya himself, was categorically sent by the party to declare support to JJP.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Divya Kapoor
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni Were Schoolmates and Their Pictures are Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Deepika Padukone's Ex-Boyfriend Nihar Pandya to Marry Singer Neeti Mohan On Valentine’s Day
- Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera, Could be Priced in India at Rs 9,999: Here Are The Details
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Could Be the Love Story Bollywood Has Been Waiting For
- 'Hey Siri, Which is India's No.1 Premium Smartphone?' Asks OnePlus as it Trolls Apple
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results