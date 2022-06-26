'How Long Will You Hide...': Sanjay Raut Taunts Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a dig at rebel MLAs of his party and said that however long they may ”hide” in Assam’s Guwahati, they will ultimately have to come to ”chowpatty”, a reference to Mumbai.

”How long will you hide in Guwahati, you will have to come to chowpatty,” the Sena MP tweeted in Hindi along with a photo of the state Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal looking into the distance.

Key government establishments, including the Mantralaya (state secretariat), Vidhan Bhavan (legislature complex), Raj Bhavan and the chief minister’s official bungalow ’Varsha’ are located in the vicinity of the Girgaum beach, which is also known the Girgaum chowpatty, in south Mumbai.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray also subtly warned the Shiv Sena rebels and said the road from Mumbai airport to Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex in Mumbai, goes via Worli. Worli, traditionally a Shiv Sena bastion in Mumbai, is the assembly constituency represented by Aaditya Thackeray.

Addressing the party workers on Saturday evening, the 30-year-old son of Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, also said there was no place for “traitors” in the party. He made the statement amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra that was triggered by senior minister Eknath Shinde’s rebellion.

Majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to minister Eknath Shinde and are currently camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis.

The Maharashtra legislature secretariat had on Saturday issued ’summons’ to 16 of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, seeking written replies by the evening of June 27 to the complaints seeking their disqualification. The party’s national executive has authorised Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebel MLAs.

