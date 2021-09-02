‘How Much Centre Invested?’: Bengal Minister on Dhankhar’s Tweet Asking Mamata About State Investment

Hours after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s tweet over “no response from the chief minister” over investment details of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), Sate Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Minister Partha Chatterjee hit back and asked how many crores of rupees the Centre has invested in the country.

Speaking to the media at state secretariat Nabanna, Chatterjee said, “The governor should first ask the Centre how many crores of rupees they have invested in our country. They are just selling the assets of the country one by one.”

“In the last ten years, the state has developed an industry-friendly environment. There are skilled workers in our state and with the investment proposal of Rs 2,000 crore… thousands of employment opportunities will be generated. The government will provide whatever help is needed to improve this industry,” he added.

Chatterjee’s remarks came after Governor Dhankhar, in a series of tweets, wrote, “On Aug 25, 2020 sought from CM @MamataOfficial details of over Rs 12 LAC CRORE investments in 5 EDITIONS of BENGAL GLOBAL BUSINESS SUMMIT. No response now for over a year. Industrial climate calls for transparency & accountability. In the WB industry the pale shade of what it was!”

ON Aug 25,2020 sought from CM @MamataOfficial details of over Rs 12 LAC CRORE investments in 5 EDITIONS of BENGAL GLOBAL BUSINESS SUMMIT. No response now for over a year. Industrial climate calls for transparency & accountability. In industry WB pale shade of what it was ! pic.twitter.com/jX8q5FocIW — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) September 2, 2021

TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Mahua Moitra also joined Chatterjee in criticising Governor Dhankhar.

“I would like to suggest @jdhankhar1 to read the series of PAGLA DASHU written by Sukumar Roy. Hope he will enjoy it and feel some kind of satisfaction,” Ghosh tweeted.

Moitra, on the other hand, asked the Governor to stop disrespecting West Bengal and tweeted, “High LPG prices are not preventing gas refills at Raj Bhavan Kolkata. Uncleji - stop dissing WB. Question your master’s Vibrant Gujarat organised for ₹150cr in 2015 & 17 & where UK refused to join in 2019 due to ‘lack of satisfactory commercial outcomes’ in previous years!”

‘Bengal has developed an industry-friendly environment’

Meanwhile, Chatterjee also said that Ethanol Promotion Policy and Data Centre Policy were approved in the Cabinet meeting. “The adoption of this policy by a number of companies in this field will encourage investment. There will be employment and there will be economic development in agriculture,” he added.

It was learnt that the first meeting of the Industrial Promotion Board in the state will be held on September 15.

On the Visva-Bharati stalemate, the minister said, “It is a matter of shame for all of us. I think the university officials should solve the issue through dialogue with the students. We are hopeful that peace will return to the place of Rabindranath Tagore.”

Earlier on Thursday, Chatterjee inaugurated the 69th Indian Foundry Congress and tweeted, “I’m greatly honoured at the inauguration of 69th Indian Foundry Congress. I would like to congratulate the IIF for organising this global event and wish all the participants great success and look forward to some great initiatives emerging from the events.”

During the event, he claimed that in the last ten years, the state has developed an industry-friendly environment.

“There are skilled workers in our state. There is an investment proposal of Rs 2,000 crore where there are thousands of employment opportunities. The government will provide whatever help is needed to improve this industry,” he said.

