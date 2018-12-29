English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How Rahul Gandhi Has Forged a 'Father-Son' Bond With Manmohan Singh Since 2013 Ordinance Fiasco
Despite their strong relationship based on mutual trust and respect, controversies such as the one over ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ pose an awkward moment for Rahul Gandhi.
File photo of former PM Manmohan Singh hugging Rahul Gandhi as then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi looks on. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The 134th foundation day of the Congress on Friday will be noted for a small act which may seem innocuous, but is loaded with significance.
As controversy raged over the movie The Accidental Prime Minister, which is based on the tenure of Dr Manmohan Singh at 7, Race Course Road as it was then called, Rahul Gandhi cut the cake with the former prime minister.
The cake-cutting reinforced the message that Rahul Gandhi has immense regard for Dr Singh and did not think he was a rubber stamp as the movie tried to project.
A senior Congress leader close to both Rahul and Manmohan told News18 that “it’s like any father-son relationship. Reverence and defiance at times”.
There was one act of defiance by Rahul Gandhi which had raised questions over his maturity as a politician and definitely gave a handle to his opponents for having belittled the PM while he was abroad. This was in 2013 when Rahul was Congress general secretary and new to politics. Dr Singh was in the US and at a press meeting in Delhi, Rahul shocked observers by saying that if it were upto him, he would have torn up an ordinance cleared by the Manmohan Singh cabinet which “shielded” politicians with criminal backgrounds.
Coming as it did just before the elections, the statement gave rise to theories that Rahul Gandhi did not approve of the PM’s style. This assumption, however, may not be entirely true. Then Congress president Sonia Gandhi was quick to point the mistake to son Rahul. When Dr Singh returned from the US, Rahul was quick to meet him and reach out. It was the beginning of a new relationship. Rahul, like most in his family who have a trust deficit with others, realised that Dr Singh was the one person who could be completely trusted, and respected.
As Sonia made it clear to the party and her son that she was in the mood to take a backseat, Rahul realised time had come to take charge.
The new chemistry between Rahul and Dr Singh was on display in Jaipur in 2013. Rahul was made vice-president of the party and even before Sonia, it was the PM who walked up to Rrahul to hug him.
If there is one thing that Sonia insisted on, it was that Rahul should give Dr Singh the same respect that she gave him. A great stickler for protocol, Sonia would never leave a room till Dr Singh left. Rahul has followed this, which explains why he cut the cake with Dr Singh on Friday. In fact, when Rahul became party president, he met Dr Singh first to seek his blessings.
Today as Rahul sharpens his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over economic policies such as demonetisation and GST implementation, he draws his inputs from Dr Singh. Sources say that before Rahul promised farm loan waivers in recent Assembly elections, he met the former PM to get the economics of it right. Dr Singh remains his go-to man for all economic and governance issues.
But when controversies break out, as they have over the film based on Sanjay Baru’s book, it’s an awkward moment for Rahul. It brings back memories of the ordinance Rahul erupted over. In private, Rahul is believed to have admitted that it was a huge mistake. It was Rahul’s decision that the Congress should ignore the movie. The least Rahul can do for the man he turns to is to ensure that Dr Singh doesn’t become the shoulder from which the BJP fires its salvo at the Congress.
Sources say Rahul was keen that the foundation day cake must be cut with Dr Singh. This was in recognition of the man who has been called ‘weak’, but whom Rahul sees as his benchmark; who, as those close to him say, he will always turn to as he would have if his father Rajiv Gandhi were still alive.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
As controversy raged over the movie The Accidental Prime Minister, which is based on the tenure of Dr Manmohan Singh at 7, Race Course Road as it was then called, Rahul Gandhi cut the cake with the former prime minister.
The cake-cutting reinforced the message that Rahul Gandhi has immense regard for Dr Singh and did not think he was a rubber stamp as the movie tried to project.
A senior Congress leader close to both Rahul and Manmohan told News18 that “it’s like any father-son relationship. Reverence and defiance at times”.
There was one act of defiance by Rahul Gandhi which had raised questions over his maturity as a politician and definitely gave a handle to his opponents for having belittled the PM while he was abroad. This was in 2013 when Rahul was Congress general secretary and new to politics. Dr Singh was in the US and at a press meeting in Delhi, Rahul shocked observers by saying that if it were upto him, he would have torn up an ordinance cleared by the Manmohan Singh cabinet which “shielded” politicians with criminal backgrounds.
Coming as it did just before the elections, the statement gave rise to theories that Rahul Gandhi did not approve of the PM’s style. This assumption, however, may not be entirely true. Then Congress president Sonia Gandhi was quick to point the mistake to son Rahul. When Dr Singh returned from the US, Rahul was quick to meet him and reach out. It was the beginning of a new relationship. Rahul, like most in his family who have a trust deficit with others, realised that Dr Singh was the one person who could be completely trusted, and respected.
As Sonia made it clear to the party and her son that she was in the mood to take a backseat, Rahul realised time had come to take charge.
The new chemistry between Rahul and Dr Singh was on display in Jaipur in 2013. Rahul was made vice-president of the party and even before Sonia, it was the PM who walked up to Rrahul to hug him.
If there is one thing that Sonia insisted on, it was that Rahul should give Dr Singh the same respect that she gave him. A great stickler for protocol, Sonia would never leave a room till Dr Singh left. Rahul has followed this, which explains why he cut the cake with Dr Singh on Friday. In fact, when Rahul became party president, he met Dr Singh first to seek his blessings.
Today as Rahul sharpens his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over economic policies such as demonetisation and GST implementation, he draws his inputs from Dr Singh. Sources say that before Rahul promised farm loan waivers in recent Assembly elections, he met the former PM to get the economics of it right. Dr Singh remains his go-to man for all economic and governance issues.
But when controversies break out, as they have over the film based on Sanjay Baru’s book, it’s an awkward moment for Rahul. It brings back memories of the ordinance Rahul erupted over. In private, Rahul is believed to have admitted that it was a huge mistake. It was Rahul’s decision that the Congress should ignore the movie. The least Rahul can do for the man he turns to is to ensure that Dr Singh doesn’t become the shoulder from which the BJP fires its salvo at the Congress.
Sources say Rahul was keen that the foundation day cake must be cut with Dr Singh. This was in recognition of the man who has been called ‘weak’, but whom Rahul sees as his benchmark; who, as those close to him say, he will always turn to as he would have if his father Rajiv Gandhi were still alive.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results