English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How SP-BSP Alliance Has Been Carved Out to Cater to Each Other’s Strengths
While Akhilesh Yadav's SP will contest 11 urban or semi-urban seats out of its quota of 37 seats, Mayawati-led BSP will field candidates in seven such constituencies from its quota of 38 seats in the alliance, according to the deal.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with BSP supremo Mayawati. (Image: News18)
Loading...
New Delhi: With more number of urban constituencies in its kitty as per the seat-sharing deal between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Akhilesh Yadav-led party is set for a tougher contest with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), given the latter's strong support base among urban voters.
While the SP will contest 11 urban or semi-urban seats out of its quota of 37 seats, the BSP will field candidates in seven such constituencies from its quota of 38 seats in the alliance, according to the tie-up announced by BSP supremo Mayawati and Yadav in a joint press conference on Thursday.
The Samajwadi Party will also contest some crucial seats such as Lucknow, which has been held by the BJP since 1991, PM Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi and Yogi Adityanath's home constituency Gorakhpur.
Moreover, Akhilesh's party will be in direct contest with his uncle and former SP strongman Shivpal Yadav in Firozabad.
According to the deal, BSP gets 10 of the 17 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes — its core vote base — and will contest most of the seats in Western Uttar Pradesh.
The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, will field candidates on seats such as Etah, Mainpuri, Kannauj and Etawah, considered to be Yadav strongholds.
The two parties have decided not to field candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareilly parliamentary constituencies, currently held by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.
Jayant Choudhary’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is expected to contest on the remaining three seats.
Thursday’s announcement came over a month after the two parties forged a formal alliance in the state ahead of the upcoming general elections to take on the ruling BJP.
In 2014, the BJP had won 71 of the total 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, which propelled it to an absolute majority at the Centre.
While the SP was able to win five seats namely, Azamgarh, Badaun, Firozabad, Kannauj and Mainpuri, BSP was unable to open its account amid the ‘Modi wave’.
The two parties, however, had a vote share more than that of the BJP in at least 41 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.
Last year, the SP won the Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats, previously held by the BJP, in the by-elections with BSP’s support.
The Mulayam Singh Yadav-founded party has also found Kairana in its quota of seats, which was won by RLD during the same bypolls.
It was after this success that speculations for a likely alliance for 2019 polls between the SP and BSP had started doing the rounds, which were eventually put to rest last month.
New Delhi: With more number of urban constituencies in its kitty as per the seat-sharing deal between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Akhilesh Yadav-led party is set for a tougher contest with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), given the latter's strong support base among urban voters.
While the SP will contest 11 urban or semi-urban seats out of its quota of 37 seats, the BSP will field candidates in seven such constituencies from its quota of 38 seats in the alliance, according to the tie-up announced by BSP supremo Mayawati and Yadav in a joint press conference on Thursday.
The Samajwadi Party will also contest some crucial seats such as Lucknow, which has been held by the BJP since 1991, PM Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi and Yogi Adityanath's home constituency Gorakhpur.
Moreover, Akhilesh's party will be in direct contest with his uncle and former SP strongman Shivpal Yadav in Firozabad.
According to the deal, BSP gets 10 of the 17 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes — its core vote base — and will contest most of the seats in Western Uttar Pradesh.
The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, will field candidates on seats such as Etah, Mainpuri, Kannauj and Etawah, considered to be Yadav strongholds.
The two parties have decided not to field candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareilly parliamentary constituencies, currently held by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.
Jayant Choudhary’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is expected to contest on the remaining three seats.
Thursday’s announcement came over a month after the two parties forged a formal alliance in the state ahead of the upcoming general elections to take on the ruling BJP.
In 2014, the BJP had won 71 of the total 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, which propelled it to an absolute majority at the Centre.
While the SP was able to win five seats namely, Azamgarh, Badaun, Firozabad, Kannauj and Mainpuri, BSP was unable to open its account amid the ‘Modi wave’.
The two parties, however, had a vote share more than that of the BJP in at least 41 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.
Last year, the SP won the Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats, previously held by the BJP, in the by-elections with BSP’s support.
The Mulayam Singh Yadav-founded party has also found Kairana in its quota of seats, which was won by RLD during the same bypolls.
It was after this success that speculations for a likely alliance for 2019 polls between the SP and BSP had started doing the rounds, which were eventually put to rest last month.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Should-Reads: How the Potato Became a Staple of Our Meals as Well as Our Metaphors
- Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Attacks Mini Mathur for Her Manikarnika Tweet
- NTR Mahanayakudu LIVE Updates: Nandamuri Balakrishna Shines in this Political Drama
- Govt Denied Jamia Millia Islamia’s Request to Award Shah Rukh Khan an Honorary Doctorate: Report
- Man Named 'Bowser' Takes Over Nintendo of America and Mario Fans are Freaking Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results