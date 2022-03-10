State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

CO-PRESENTING

ASSOCIATE PARTNER

Home » News » Politics » How Sukhbir Singh Badal, Capt Amarinder Singh, Sidhu Reacted to AAP's Bhagwant Mann's Win
2-MIN READ

How Sukhbir Singh Badal, Capt Amarinder Singh, Sidhu Reacted to AAP's Bhagwant Mann's Win

AAP wins Punjab Assembly elections with majority (Image by PTI)

AAP wins Punjab Assembly elections with majority (Image by PTI)

Not only has AAP won, but the political personalities of Punjab including AD leaders - Sukhbir Badal and Prakash Singh Badal, former CM Amarinder Singh, currently chief minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi has also lost the election.

News Desk

As Aam Aadmi Party’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is set to become Punjab’s next Chief Minister,  leading opposition parties and political heavyweights have issued statements on AAP’s sweeping victory. Punjab’s former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has called it the triumph of democracy, Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that he ‘humbly’ accepts the mandate.

Not only has AAP won, but the political personalities of Punjab have also lost their seats from their stronghold constituencies. This includes SAD leaders - Sukhbir Badal and Prakash Singh Badal, Caption Amarinder Singh whose heartland was Patiala among many others. The current chief minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi has also lost the election.

Capt Amarinder Singh, former CM has said in a Tweet, “I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed. Punjabis have shown the true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines."

RELATED NEWS

Sukhbir Singh Badal, who to have lost a seat said, “We whole-heartedly & with total humility accept  the mandate given by Punjabis."

Advertisement

Former AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu, who was among the first 20 MLAs from AAP who won in 2017 said, “As @AAPPunjab sweeps Punjab, I along with team recall with pride pathbreaking work we did in preparing party’s manifesto for 2017 polls. Since I have stepped aside due to differences over autonomy and other issues, am confident promises made then and now will be fulfilled. #Punjab"

Navjot Singh Sidhu has also congratulated Punjab,

In his first speech after victory, Mann said, “We were targeted by rivals, and insulted me & Kejriwal ji..I want to say the mud they have splashed on us ..we  are forgiving all of them but from now onwards They have to start giving respect to all the 3 crore  people of Punjab."

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.

Tags
first published:March 10, 2022, 14:01 IST