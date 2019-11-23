Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

How the Maharashtra Coup d'etat Transpired: A Look at Past 12 Hours of Action

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister for a second term while Nationalist Conference Party chief Sharad Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar, became his deputy.

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
How the Maharashtra Coup d'etat Transpired: A Look at Past 12 Hours of Action
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis shaking hands with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar after the oath-taking ceremony. (Image: Special Arrangement)

Mumbai: In a stunning political development, Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on Saturday morning administered the oath of office to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as the new Deputy Chief Minister.

For the people of Maharashtra, it was a surprise package of an unusual alliance.

Here's how the month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically on Saturday:

Sometime around 11.45 night: Ajit Pawar-BJP Deal finalised.

11.55pm Friday: Faadnavis speaks to Party and requests for swearing-in before anyone in Sena-NCP-Congress comes to know and stakes claim.

12.30am Saturday: Governor who was to travel out of Mumbai to New Delhi, cancels his travel

02.10 am: Secy to Governor told to submit revocation order at 5.47 and arrange swearing in at 6.30 a.m.

2.30 am: Secy informs he will submit file within two hours and advises 7.30 a.m. for swearing in as arrangements have to be made early on Saturday.

11.45pm on Friday till Saturday 9am: Ajit Pawar stays put with Fadnavis, not to go back till sworn in.

5.30am: Both Ajit and Fadnavis arrive at Raj Bhavan.

President's Rule revoked at 5.47 am, but announced at 9 am.

7.50am: Swearing in starts by Governor B.S. Koshyari

8.10am: Big news breaks

8.40am: PM Modi congratulates new CM and Dy CM

8.10am: Reactions start pouring in.

With inputs from agencies

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram