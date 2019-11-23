How the Maharashtra Coup d'etat Transpired: A Look at Past 12 Hours of Action
BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister for a second term while Nationalist Conference Party chief Sharad Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar, became his deputy.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis shaking hands with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar after the oath-taking ceremony. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Mumbai: In a stunning political development, Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on Saturday morning administered the oath of office to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as the new Deputy Chief Minister.
For the people of Maharashtra, it was a surprise package of an unusual alliance.
Here's how the month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically on Saturday:
Sometime around 11.45 night: Ajit Pawar-BJP Deal finalised.
11.55pm Friday: Faadnavis speaks to Party and requests for swearing-in before anyone in Sena-NCP-Congress comes to know and stakes claim.
12.30am Saturday: Governor who was to travel out of Mumbai to New Delhi, cancels his travel
02.10 am: Secy to Governor told to submit revocation order at 5.47 and arrange swearing in at 6.30 a.m.
2.30 am: Secy informs he will submit file within two hours and advises 7.30 a.m. for swearing in as arrangements have to be made early on Saturday.
11.45pm on Friday till Saturday 9am: Ajit Pawar stays put with Fadnavis, not to go back till sworn in.
5.30am: Both Ajit and Fadnavis arrive at Raj Bhavan.
President's Rule revoked at 5.47 am, but announced at 9 am.
7.50am: Swearing in starts by Governor B.S. Koshyari
8.10am: Big news breaks
8.40am: PM Modi congratulates new CM and Dy CM
8.10am: Reactions start pouring in.
With inputs from agencies
