How TMC Defied Odds to Reach Lakhimpur & Meet Deceased Farmers' Kin

Trinamool Congress MPs Sushmita Dev and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar have met the families of the slain farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. A 5-member delegation of TMC, including MPs Dola Sen, Pratima Mondal, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Sushmita Dev and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar reached Lucknow on Monday and, was stopped on-route Lakhimpur.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Sushmita Dev said, “Those responsible have started spreading the news that there were anti-nationals and hence the farmers here have refused to cremate the farmers, who were brutally murdered. The farmers and the families of the victims are demanding the farm laws to be repealed, post-mortem of the slain farmers to be conducted either in Delhi or Punjab and lastly, they said they don’t want compensation, they want justice.”

She further said, “Most importantly, they said that how can the government call them Khalistanis. They’re not anti-nationals, they are genuine farmers. This is what the family members and their sisters told us.”

“Mamata Banerjee has promised that she will fight the way she fought in Singur, and if the farmers want, she will definitely come and join them in their protest,” she added.

While several opposition leaders got detained while visiting Lakhimpur Kheri, Trinamool Congress is the only opposition party to reach the spot and meet the families of the deceased farmers. The TMC delegation had split into two teams while visiting the spot as section 144 was imposed in the area.

“We had split up into two teams. My colleague Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and I came from Kolkata to Lucknow and the other delegation flew to Delhi and went to Lucknow via road. Our aim was at least one of the teams should reach there because this is not about us, it is about reaching out to the farmers on behalf of Mamata Banerjee. We visited the spot very quietly and maybe that’s why we managed to reach there,” Sushmita Dev told CNN-News18.

She further said that the opposition parties have made their stand clear on the farm laws and that they will continue to protest against it. The Trinamool Congress is also expected to raise this issue in Parliament later.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.