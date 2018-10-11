How to be a Politician? Learn the A to Z of the Trade at This Institute in Ghaziabad

Although many believe that politicians are not made in classrooms, but now Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state is all set to open country’s first political training institute in Ghaziabad.The decision to establish a sprawling political training institute at a cost of Rs 198 crore was taken on Wednesday at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The project will be completed in the next two years. A committee has also been constituted to decide on the syllabus and faculty for this political training institute.Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna said, “The main aim of this institute will be to train political leaders. Experts and senior politicians will give the tips and tricks of the trade at this institute. We have chosen Ghaziabad for this political training institute as it lies it is close to New Delhi, which will make it approachable for guests from other countries too.”The institute will be run by the Urban Development Department of Uttar Pradesh, Khanna said, adding that discussions are on with various national universities for its recognition so that its degrees have value and weight.The opposition, however, has raised questions over this decision of the Yogi government and has termed it as wastage of money.Speaking to News18, Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said, “The government should first allow the students union elections in the state as it is the place for nurturing budding leaders. There have been so many great leaders in our country, none took any training from anywhere. Leaders are made by struggle and understanding people’s problems and not by any training. This is a sheer wastage of public money.”The Congress too criticised the decision of opening a political training institute. Speaking to News18, Congress Spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, “The BJP government is trying to implement the ideology of RSS by opening such institute. No such institute was ever needed for political leaders.”