English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How to be a Politician? Learn the A to Z of the Trade at This Institute in Ghaziabad
The project will be completed in the next two years. A committee has also been constituted to decide on the syllabus and faculty for this political training institute.
File image of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: Although many believe that politicians are not made in classrooms, but now Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state is all set to open country’s first political training institute in Ghaziabad.
The decision to establish a sprawling political training institute at a cost of Rs 198 crore was taken on Wednesday at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The project will be completed in the next two years. A committee has also been constituted to decide on the syllabus and faculty for this political training institute.
Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna said, “The main aim of this institute will be to train political leaders. Experts and senior politicians will give the tips and tricks of the trade at this institute. We have chosen Ghaziabad for this political training institute as it lies it is close to New Delhi, which will make it approachable for guests from other countries too.”
The institute will be run by the Urban Development Department of Uttar Pradesh, Khanna said, adding that discussions are on with various national universities for its recognition so that its degrees have value and weight.
The opposition, however, has raised questions over this decision of the Yogi government and has termed it as wastage of money.
Speaking to News18, Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said, “The government should first allow the students union elections in the state as it is the place for nurturing budding leaders. There have been so many great leaders in our country, none took any training from anywhere. Leaders are made by struggle and understanding people’s problems and not by any training. This is a sheer wastage of public money.”
The Congress too criticised the decision of opening a political training institute. Speaking to News18, Congress Spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, “The BJP government is trying to implement the ideology of RSS by opening such institute. No such institute was ever needed for political leaders.”
The decision to establish a sprawling political training institute at a cost of Rs 198 crore was taken on Wednesday at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The project will be completed in the next two years. A committee has also been constituted to decide on the syllabus and faculty for this political training institute.
Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna said, “The main aim of this institute will be to train political leaders. Experts and senior politicians will give the tips and tricks of the trade at this institute. We have chosen Ghaziabad for this political training institute as it lies it is close to New Delhi, which will make it approachable for guests from other countries too.”
The institute will be run by the Urban Development Department of Uttar Pradesh, Khanna said, adding that discussions are on with various national universities for its recognition so that its degrees have value and weight.
The opposition, however, has raised questions over this decision of the Yogi government and has termed it as wastage of money.
Speaking to News18, Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said, “The government should first allow the students union elections in the state as it is the place for nurturing budding leaders. There have been so many great leaders in our country, none took any training from anywhere. Leaders are made by struggle and understanding people’s problems and not by any training. This is a sheer wastage of public money.”
The Congress too criticised the decision of opening a political training institute. Speaking to News18, Congress Spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, “The BJP government is trying to implement the ideology of RSS by opening such institute. No such institute was ever needed for political leaders.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mogul: Aamir Khan Quits Film on Gulshan Kumar, Director Subhash Kapoor Responds
- Nokia 8110 4G Banana Phone With KaiOS Launched For Rs 5,999 And The Nostalgia Continues
- What Happened in Las Vegas Was Consensual Sex, Not Rape: Cristiano Ronaldo
- This Coffee Blend Grown by Tribal Farmers from Andhra Just Won a Gold Medal in Paris
- Chitrangada Singh Says She Left Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Because of Director's 'Atrocious' Behaviour
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...