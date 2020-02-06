How to Vote in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

The Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will be held on February 8 across the national capital in a single phase. For the 70 assembly seats, 1.46 crore voters are going to cast their votes in 13,750 polling stations in Delhi. The counting of votes will be done on February 11.

Here is a guide on how to cast your vote in the Delhi Assembly polls 2020

A person of 18 years of age or above can vote only if their name appears in the Voter List or the Electoral Roll. Having a voter card is also a prerequisite, but there are 11 other documents that can enable a person cast vote.

A person, who does not have a voter card but is enrolled on the electoral list, can cast vote by carrying any one of the following ids: driving licence, service identity cards, passport, passbook, MNREGA job card, PAN card, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, pension document, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs or Aadhaar card.

How to find your name in the electoral roll

Citizens can verify their name in the voters’ list by the following ways:

• Logging on to electoralsearch.in

• Calling the Voter Helpline 1950

• SMS space to 1950 (where EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card or the Voter ID card)

• Download Voter Helpline App

How to find your polling booth

Every voter is assigned a polling booth in their constituency where they can go and cast their vote. To find the respective booth, follow the steps:

• Go to electoralsearch.in or download the Voter Helpline App

• Call the Voter Helpline on 1950

• Voters can also send a message by writing space to 1950

Day of election

• On the day of voting, voters need to go to the polling booth and cast their votes in between the stipulated timing.

• Once you enter the booth, a polling officer will check if your name is present on the electoral roll and verify your details with those in your voter card.

• Another booth officer will ink your finger and hand you a slip.

• You will be then asked to sign against your name in a register, which is the Form No. 17A.

• Following this, you will be asked to handover the slip given to you before the third officer. They will also check if you have been inked on either of your index fingers.

• Now, you will be asked to move towards the Electronic Voting Machine or EVM to cast your vote.

• You will find buttons against candidates and the party that they represent listed on the EVM. NOTA or None of the above will also be one of the options present.

• Press the button you would like to vote for, you will hear a beep sound.

• Check for the name of the candidate and their party symbol in the screen of the VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trail). This will be visible for seven seconds before it drops down in the box.

• If you find any inconsistency with the vote that you cast, lodge a complaint with the presiding polling officer.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.