'How Would Lighting Lamps Help?' Bengal Politicians Slam PM's Message on Ending Darkness of Virus

Leaders of opposition parties slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urging citizens to switch off lights and light lamps and candles at 9pm for nine minutes on April 5.

Modi said the effort would display the nation's collective spirit to defeat the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 56 lives till now in India and infected over 2,300 people.

Political leaders called the PM’s new initiative unscientific and unfortunate at a time when the country is struggling to deal with the crisis.

CPI(M) Legislator Sujan Chakraborty said though the Centre’s 21-day lockdown decision was a welcome move, the PM’s latest call for lighting candles and earthen lamps are of little value.

“Such during a pandemic, such an unscientific message from Prime Minister is very unfortunate. We welcome the lockdown decision to contain the virus, but what is the science behind switching-off lights and lighting lamps and candles. We don’t support such moves.”

In a video message, the PM also requested to ensure social distancing and that no groups are formed while lighting the lamps.

This message holds significance in the wake of citizens’ reaction to his call for clapping hands and banging utensils on March 22 evening to express their gratitude towards those fighting the virus from the front.

Several videos and pictures of people assembling in large numbers in many parts of the country to ring bells or bang utensils had gone viral soon after.

Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Bhattacharya urged the PM to focus on scientific measures to deal with the pandemic.

“At time when the world is looking for scientific approaches to curb the virus, the PM is talking about beating utensils and lighting lamps. He should concentrate more on scientific approaches, rather than coming up with such messages for people.”

However, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said the criticisms would not make any difference and his party would work hard to ensure a grand success of the PM’s message.

“We don’t care what they have said. We only know that 130 crore people of this country are with the PM. We will actively participate in making his video message a grand success by lighting lamps and switching off lights.”