Howraghat Candidate List: Key Contests in Howraghat Assembly Constituency of Assam

Howraghat Assembly constituency in Diphu district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Howraghat seat is part of the Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Joy Ram Engleng of BJP won from this seat beating Khorsing Engti of INC by a margin of 6,391 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Khorsing Engti of INC won from this this constituency defeating Chomang Kro of IND by a margin of 9,735 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Autonomous District Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Howraghat Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Howraghat (ST) constituency are: Dorsing Ronghang of BJP, Sanjeeb Teron of CONG, Jiten Tati of AJP