Howrah Dakshin Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

173. Howrah Dakshin (Howrah South) (हावड़ा दक्षिण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and Howrah district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Howrah Dakshin is part of 25. Howrah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.04%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,94,099 eligible electors, of which 1,49,842 were male, 1,44,255 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Howrah Dakshin in 2021 is 963.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,66,645 eligible electors, of which 1,38,215 were male, 1,28,430 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,34,521 eligible electors, of which 1,24,540 were male, 1,09,981 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Howrah Dakshin in 2016 was 191. In 2011, there were 153.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Brajamohan Majumder of TMC won in this seat by defeating Arindam Basu (Babu) of CPIM by a margin of 16,194 votes which was 8.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.79% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Brajamohan Majumder of TMC won in this seat defeating Krishna Kisor Ray(K.K.Ray) of CPIM by a margin of 31,422 votes which was 17.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 56.06% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 173. Howrah Dakshin Assembly segment of Howrah Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Howrah Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Howrah Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Howrah Dakshin are: Nandita Chowdhury (TMC), Rantidev Sengupta (BJP), Sumitro Adhikary (CPIM), Amit Kumar Ghosh (JDU), Tapas Kumar Das (SUCOIC), Pabitra Biswas (IND), Mamata Banerjee (IND), Rajesh Kumar Singh (IND), Sajal Sardar (IND), Samir Bachar (IND), Samrat Chattopadhyay (IND), Sushanta Mondal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.65%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.58%, while it was 76.94% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 403 polling stations in 173. Howrah Dakshin constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 294. In 2011 there were 291 polling stations.

EXTENT:

173. Howrah Dakshin constituency comprises of the following areas of Howrah district of West Bengal: Ward Nos.-35, 38 to 41 and 44 to 46 of Howrah M. Corp. 2. Duila, Jorhat, Panchpara and Thanamakua GPs of CDB Sankrail.. It shares an inter-state border with Howrah.

The total area covered by Howrah Dakshin is 26 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Howrah Dakshin is: 22°34’36.1"N 88°15’29.2"E.

