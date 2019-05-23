English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Howrah Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Howrah (হাওড়া) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
25. Howrah is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Greater Kolkata region of West Bengal in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.93% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.3%. The estimated literacy level of Howrah is 86.28%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prasun Banerjee of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,96,956 votes which was 17.50% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 43.40% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
Howrah Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
CPI(M)
--
--
Sumitro Adhikary
INC
--
--
Suvra Ghosh
Nota
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Rantidev Sengupta
PJP(S)
--
--
Gautam Kumar Shaw
SHS
--
--
Chandra Sekhar Jha
IND
--
--
Ashraf Ali
SPOI
--
--
Sudarsan Manna
SUCI
--
--
Md. Shanawaz
IND
--
--
Samir Mondal
IND
--
--
Shyam Prasad Ram
IND
--
--
Kashi Nath Malick
IND
--
--
Kanai Sit
IND
--
--
Imtiaz Ahmed Mollah
IND
--
--
Debasish Mandal
IND
--
--
Pankaj Gar
IND
--
--
Shailendra Kumar Jaiswal
IND
--
--
Sekhar Mondal
IND
--
--
Sisir Samanta
AITC
--
--
Prasun Banerjee
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.79% and in 2009, the constituency registered 73.93% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Howrah was: Prasun Banerjee (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,02,653 men, 7,02,441 women and 5 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Howrah Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Howrah is: 22.4915 88.0293
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हावड़ा, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); হাওড়া, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); हावड़ा, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); હોવરાહ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ஹவுரா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); హౌరా, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಹೌರಾ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ഹൗറ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
