Howrah Madhya Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Howrah Madhya Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

171. Howrah Madhya (Howrah Central) (हावड़ा मध्य), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and Howrah district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Howrah Madhya is part of 25. Howrah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,66,451 eligible electors, of which 1,39,229 were male, 1,27,221 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Howrah Madhya in 2021 is 914.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,45,161 eligible electors, of which 1,30,777 were male, 1,14,384 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,24,536 eligible electors, of which 1,23,585 were male, 1,00,951 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Howrah Madhya in 2016 was 65. In 2011, there were 44.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Arup Roy (Apu) of TMC won in this seat by defeating Amitabha Dutta of JDU by a margin of 52,994 votes which was 30.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.2% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Arup Roy(Apu) of TMC won in this seat defeating Arup Ray(Tukun) of CPIM by a margin of 50,670 votes which was 30.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 62.07% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 171. Howrah Madhya Assembly segment of Howrah Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Howrah Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Howrah Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Howrah Madhya are: Arup Roy, S/O Late Prabhat Roy (TMC), Palash Bhandari (INC), Sanjay Singh (BJP), Anamika Singh (JDU), Chandrakant Jaiswal (VIPA), Shrirup Das (SUCOIC), Arup Roy, S/O Late Gopal Roy (IND), Pankoj Gar (IND), Pradip Kanji (IND), Babu Malick (IND), Md Nazir Alam (IND), Samir Mondal (IND), Subrata Mondal (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.09%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 71.81%, while it was 74.11% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 366 polling stations in 171. Howrah Madhya constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 308. In 2011 there were 270 polling stations.

Extent:

171. Howrah Madhya constituency comprises of the following areas of Howrah district of West Bengal: 1. Ward Nos.-17 to 20, 24 to 34, 36, 37 and 42 of Howrah M. Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with Howrah.

The total area covered by Howrah Madhya is 6 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Howrah Madhya is: 22°34’11.3"N 88°19’04.8"E.

