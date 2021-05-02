Howrah Uttar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Howrah Uttar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

170. Howrah Uttar (Howrah North) (हावड़ा उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and Howrah district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Howrah Uttar is part of 25. Howrah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.83%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,18,397 eligible electors, of which 1,19,306 were male, 99,087 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Howrah Uttar in 2021 is 831.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,98,230 eligible electors, of which 1,10,492 were male, 87,736 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,72,171 eligible electors, of which 99,173 were male, 72,998 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Howrah Uttar in 2016 was 174. In 2011, there were 106.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Laxmi Ratan Shukla of TMC won in this seat by defeating Santosh Kumar Pathak of INC by a margin of 26,959 votes which was 20.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.99% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Asok Ghosh of TMC won in this seat defeating Nimai Samanta of CPIM by a margin of 19,608 votes which was 15.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.25% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 170. Howrah Uttar Assembly segment of Howrah Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Howrah Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Howrah Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Howrah Uttar are: Umesh Rai (BJP), Gautam Chowdhuri (TMC), Pawan Kumar Singh (CPIM), Ashok Kumar Sharma (HAMS), Ganeshlal Gupta (NRPOI), Raj Kumar Paswan (BMMF), Dharmendra Rai (IND), Vijay Shah (IND), Vinit Kumar Rai (IND), Sisir Samanta (IND), Shyam Prasad Ram (IND), Sunil Sau (IND), Subhash Kumar Singhi (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 68.4%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 67.98%, while it was 72.52% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 305 polling stations in 170. Howrah Uttar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 232. In 2011 there were 212 polling stations.

Extent:

170. Howrah Uttar constituency comprises of the following areas of Howrah district of West Bengal: 1. Ward Nos.-1 to 7 and 10 to 16 of Howrah M. Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with Howrah.

The total area covered by Howrah Uttar is 12 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Howrah Uttar is: 22°35’45.2"N 88°20’15.4"E.

