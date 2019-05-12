English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HP BJP Women's Wing Chief Asks Sidhu to Apologise for 'Anti-women' Remarks
Cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu on Saturday said Modi was like that new bride who put on a pretence, rather than actually working, in her marital household.
File photo of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Loading...
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh BJP women's wing president Indu Goswami on Sunday sought an apology from Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his "anti-women" remarks likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a new bride.
Cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu on Saturday said Modi was like that new bride who put on a pretence, rather than actually working, in her marital household.
"Modi is like a new bride who prepares less rotis but clangs her bangles more to show the neighbourhood that she is neck deep in work. I'm asking the PM the umpteenth time to list one achievement of his in his five-year tenure," Sidhu said in Indore.
In a statement issued in Dharamshala on Sunday, BJP's Goswami said Sidhu's remark indicated his and Congress' "anti-women" mindset.
"Indian women nowadays are achieving success in every field but Sidhu sees them only with anti-women mindset,' she said.
Goswami said the Congress, by issuing such statements, wanted to show that women, who constitute around half of the country's population, were "weak".
"Sidhu and the Congress should apologise from women for making such statement," she said.
She accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of "sheltering goons against women".
Cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu on Saturday said Modi was like that new bride who put on a pretence, rather than actually working, in her marital household.
"Modi is like a new bride who prepares less rotis but clangs her bangles more to show the neighbourhood that she is neck deep in work. I'm asking the PM the umpteenth time to list one achievement of his in his five-year tenure," Sidhu said in Indore.
In a statement issued in Dharamshala on Sunday, BJP's Goswami said Sidhu's remark indicated his and Congress' "anti-women" mindset.
"Indian women nowadays are achieving success in every field but Sidhu sees them only with anti-women mindset,' she said.
Goswami said the Congress, by issuing such statements, wanted to show that women, who constitute around half of the country's population, were "weak".
"Sidhu and the Congress should apologise from women for making such statement," she said.
She accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of "sheltering goons against women".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brick by Brick, How MI Have Built an Imposing Outfit
- Aditya Seal is Upset People Love Avengers: Endgame but Find Student of the Year 2 'Unrealistic'
- TikTok User Shares Video of Him Emerging from Police Van in Nagpur, Raises Eyebrows
- Robert Downey Jr Shares BTS Pictures of His Final Moments as Iron Man in Avengers Endgame
- IPL 2019 | Five Memorable Finals Over the Years in IPL
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results