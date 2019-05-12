HP BJP Women's Wing Chief Asks Sidhu to Apologise for 'Anti-women' Remarks

Himachal Pradesh BJP women's wing president Indu Goswami on Sunday sought an apology from Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his "anti-women" remarks likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a new bride.Cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu on Saturday said Modi was like that new bride who put on a pretence, rather than actually working, in her marital household."Modi is like a new bride who prepares less rotis but clangs her bangles more to show the neighbourhood that she is neck deep in work. I'm asking the PM the umpteenth time to list one achievement of his in his five-year tenure," Sidhu said in Indore.In a statement issued in Dharamshala on Sunday, BJP's Goswami said Sidhu's remark indicated his and Congress' "anti-women" mindset."Indian women nowadays are achieving success in every field but Sidhu sees them only with anti-women mindset,' she said.Goswami said the Congress, by issuing such statements, wanted to show that women, who constitute around half of the country's population, were "weak"."Sidhu and the Congress should apologise from women for making such statement," she said.She accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of "sheltering goons against women".