HP Polls: Nadda Fighting Prestige Battle to Change ‘Riwaaz’, Deliver BJP’s Return in Home State

The upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections on November 12 is a prestige battle for BJP’s national president JP Nadda, who has been given the task of delivering his home state to the saffron party. The onus of living up to the party’s poll slogan, Riwaaz badalna hai, and of retaining power in the hill state rests on his shoulders more as he addresses three rallies a day besides holding strategy meetings for 68 assembly seats.

Nadda, who is camping in the state and started his campaign there from October 30, is expected to hold 21 rallies in all and address the highest number of rallies by any senior leader.

Containing dissidence after ticket distribution to addressing majority of the rallies, the national president is making an all-out effort to pacify upset cadres and boost the morale of those who have accepted the party’s decisions and begun working for the elections. With party leaders, who were denied tickets, contesting as Independent candidates now, Nadda must ensure that dissidents do not harm the party’s chances in the hill state.

To woo voters, he is using the local dialect to interact with and address them. He has the lion’s share of rallies while hopes are riding large on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s four rallies to swing votes in the BJP’s favour and negate the effect of dissidence as well as factionalism.

Party insiders said Nadda had a fair share in finalising tickets of candidates for the assembly polls. Another challenge, however, lies ahead for the leader – his home turf Bilaspur.

According to party insiders, Nadda has been spending a significant amount of time meeting with and talking to those upset with the ticket distribution. “While he is campaigning across the state, the party needs to win Bilaspur, which is not looking very promising. He needs to deliver those four assemblies in Bilaspur,” said a senior party leader.

There are four constituencies in Bilaspur district – Bilaspur Sadar, Jhanduta, Ghumarwin and Naina Devi. Barring Naina Devi, the BJP won all three in the previous assembly polls.

With dissidents contesting as Independents, the party needs to maintain its past track of winning three out of four seats. For this, Nadda is using his past elections in the state to connect with Bilaspur voters. On Wednesday, when he began his address at a rally in his home turf, he recalled how his detractors had spread the narrative of him being an “outsider” who would leave for Delhi. He said he had, in fact, brought Delhi to Bilaspur, proving them wrong.

The BJP is faced with 21 dissidents contesting as Independents, but one was managed recently following which he withdrew his candidature after much persuasion. The party has continued to suspend those working against the party’s interest so as to contain anti-party activities and instill fear of action among workers.

Party leaders believe that Prime Minister Modi’s appeal to the voters will give them the much-needed edge in the polls and ensure that the already divided Congress will not benefit from dissidence in the BJP.

