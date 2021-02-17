After Being Removed as Puducherry Lt Guv, Kiran Bedi Stumbles Upon 'Morning Message' in Her Diary

Hours after being removed as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi on Wednesday morning said that she found a message on the cover of her diary that told her to have a "kind heart, fierce mind and brave spirit".

Bedi was removed from her post on Tuesday night in a sudden development when the union territory was witnessing a political crisis following the resignation of Congress MLAs from the V Narayanasamy government.

A brief communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesman Ajay Kumar Singh said the President has directed that Bedi "shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry".

President Ram Nath Kovind gave the additional charge of the union territory to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan "with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made". The direction from the President comes amid the political crisis where the ruling Congress-led government has been reduced to a minority after one more MLA quit the party on Tuesday.

Bedi and Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads over a range of issues. A retired IPS officer, Bedi was functioning till late Tuesday evening and reviewing the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the union territory and issuing directions for bringing in police force and sanitation workers in the frontline worker category for the inoculation.