http://cms.ibnlive.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=2154381&action=edit

Updated:May 22, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
15. Alappuzha is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Travancore region of Kerala in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.48% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.33%. The estimated literacy level of Alappuzha is 95.15%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, K C Venugopal of INC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 19,407 votes which was 1.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.37% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, K C Venugopal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 57,635 votes which was 6.34% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 51.60% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 6 contestants in 2009.

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 79.18% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Alappuzha was: K C Venugopal (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,11,877 men, 6,59,447 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Alappuzha Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Alappuzha is: 9.4621 76.2842

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अलप्पुझा, केरल (Hindi); আলাপ্পুজে, কেরল (Bengali); अलप्पुझा, केरळ (Marathi); અલાપ્પુઝા, કેરલા (Gujarati); ஆலப்புழா, கேரளா (Tamil); అలప్పుజా, కేరళ (Telugu); ಅಲೆಪ್ಪಿ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); ആലപ്പുഴ, കേരള (Malayalam).
