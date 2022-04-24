Amid Buzz Over Prashant-Congress Tie-Up, KCR Ropes in I-PAC to Lead 2023 Poll Campaign

Amid speculation of Prashant Kishor joining Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) ropes in consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), associated with political strategist Prashant Kishor, to lead its poll campaign for the 2023 state elections.

As per reports, the poll strategist visited Hyderabad on Saturday and stayed at the Chief Minister’s official residence overnight. It is also said that prior to the announcement, Prashant Kishor had been holding meetings with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

I-PAC’s Rishi Singh will be operating from Hyderabad to handle the TRS campaign, India Today reported.

Prashant Kishor to Join Congress?

The signing of the contract between TRS and I-PAC comes amid talks of Prashant Kishor Joining Congress with an extensive plan to rejuvenate the Grand Old Party.

Prashant Kishor was approached by Congress after their defeat in Uttar Pradesh and other state elections. Kishor is said to have held three meetings so far with Congress in which he has made detailed presentations about his plans. He has also given Congress a May 2 deadline for a decision.

Party chief Sonia Gandhi, in consultation with a team of veterans and Rahul Gandhi, is likely to come to a decision at a crucial meeting scheduled on Monday.

Even though talks are on, many Congress veteran leaders have been wary of an association with Kishor, in view of his advisory role to opposition parties namely Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress.

Tie-Up With KCR in 2024 Poll, Suggest Kishor

A special team founded by Sonia Gandhi to evaluate Kishor’s proposal reportedly wanted him to dissociate from all other political parties and devote himself solely to the Congress, NDTV noted.

As per a report by NDTV, Kishor, in his presentations to the Congress, had suggested that the party contest 370 seats in the 2024 elections and formulate tie-ups with regional leaders including Mamata Banerjee and KCR.

‘Prashant Kishor is my best friend’

Prior to the announcement, Rao had claimed that Kishor is his best friend and admitted to talks with the political strategist to bring a national change. However with Congress in the picture, there was speculation on whether Rao would end his tie-up with him until he announced the roping in of I-Pac for 2023 polls.

“I am in talks with Prashant Kishor to bring a national change. Prashant Kishor is working with me on this. Who can have a problem with this? Why are they seeing him as a bomb? Why are they crying?” Rao had added, speaking at a news conference in Hyderabad.

