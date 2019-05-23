https://www.news18.com/lok-sabha-elections-2019/uttarakhand/almora-election-result-s28p03/?ref=intern-sheet

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Almora (अल्मोड़ा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Almora Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live: Almora Constituency Election Results, News, Candidates, Vote Paercentage
3. Almora is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Uttarakhand region of Uttarakhand in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.04% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.48%. The estimated literacy level of Almora is 80.83%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ajay Tamta of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 95,690 votes which was 14.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.03% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Pradeep Tamta of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 6,950 votes which was 1.44% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 41.71% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.41% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.53% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Almora was: Ajay Tamta (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,39,362 men, 6,14,162 women and 17 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Almora Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Almora is: 29.6017 79.6634
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अल्मोड़ा, उत्तराखंड (Hindi); আলমোড়া, উত্তরাখন্ড (Bengali); अल्मोड़ा, उत्तराखंड (Marathi); આલમોરા, ઉત્તરાખંડ (Gujarati); அல்மோரா, உத்திரகண்ட் (Tamil); అల్మోరా, ఉత్తరాఖండ్ (Telugu); ಅಲ್ಮೋರಾ, ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); അൽമോറ, ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
Almora Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
UKPP
--
--
Advocate Vimla Arya
NOTA
--
--
Nota
UKD(D)
--
--
Dropadi Verma
UKD
--
--
K.L. Arya
INC
--
--
Pradeep Tamta
BSP
--
--
Sunder Dhoni (Advocate)
BJP
--
--
Ajay Tamta
