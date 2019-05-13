English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Hua to Hua' Remark Shows Arrogance of Congress: Modi in MP
Poor people who never got pucca houses, electricity, LPG, toilets during Congress era due to its 'hua to hua' casual approach are now saying enough is enough, Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. (Image: Twitter/BJP)
Ratlam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday stepped up his attack on the Congress over its leader Sam Pitroda's hua to hua (It happened, so what?) remark on the anti-Sikh riots in 1984. The remark reflects the arrogance of the opposition party, Modi said, addressing a rally at Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.
Modi said 'hua to hua' are not just three words but reflect arrogance of the Congress. While they (Congress leaders) were saying "hua to hua", the people of the country were saying "enough is enough", Modi said.
These 'mahamilavati' people are saying 'hua toh hua', but the country is now saying 'mahamilavati logon ab bohot hua' (enough is enough), he said.
Poor people who never got pucca houses, electricity, LPG, toilets during Congress era due to its 'hua to hua' casual approach are now saying enough is enough, he said.
Targeting the Kamal Nath government in MP over its alleged failure to implement its loan waiver promise in the state, Modi likened people to God and said, "The Congress cheated God." He said the Congress had a problem saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', but was happy abusing him.
Modi also took a jibe at Congress veteran Digvijay Singh, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal, for not casting his vote.
The fourth and last phase of Lok Sabha polls in the state will be held on May 19.
Modi said 'hua to hua' are not just three words but reflect arrogance of the Congress. While they (Congress leaders) were saying "hua to hua", the people of the country were saying "enough is enough", Modi said.
These 'mahamilavati' people are saying 'hua toh hua', but the country is now saying 'mahamilavati logon ab bohot hua' (enough is enough), he said.
Poor people who never got pucca houses, electricity, LPG, toilets during Congress era due to its 'hua to hua' casual approach are now saying enough is enough, he said.
Targeting the Kamal Nath government in MP over its alleged failure to implement its loan waiver promise in the state, Modi likened people to God and said, "The Congress cheated God." He said the Congress had a problem saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', but was happy abusing him.
Modi also took a jibe at Congress veteran Digvijay Singh, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal, for not casting his vote.
The fourth and last phase of Lok Sabha polls in the state will be held on May 19.
