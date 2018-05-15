GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hubli-Dharwad-Central Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Jagadish Shettar Wins

Live election result of 73 Hubli-Dharwad-Central constituencies (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hubli-Dharwad-Central MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:43 PM IST
Hubli-Dharwad-Central (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dharwad district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Dharwad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,33,920 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,17,255 are male, 1,16,600 female and 29 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.42 and the approximate literacy rate is 89%
Live Status BJP Jagadish Shettar Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP839745.92%Jagadish Shettar
INC522328.56%Dr. Mahesh Nalwad
JD(S)358519.60%Rajanna M. Koravi
IND1230.67%Maqboolahmed Kusnoor
NOTA1220.67%Nota
IND1030.56%Mohameed Javeed Mudgal
IND820.45%Ayyappa Shirakol
IND810.44%Mohameed Sadik Barudawale
IND800.44%Dharwad Abdul Rahaman Khan
IND740.40%Sangameshwar I.Aiholli
IND730.40%Gopal Kulkarni
IND520.28%Deepak B. Shirolikar
AAP520.28%Santosh P.Nargund
IND510.28%Rizwana Imran Yaragatti
AIMEP470.26%Philomina Pendem
IND250.14%H.L. Havaragi
IND200.11%Hidayat Ali Khan Pathan
IND190.10%Takappa Yallappa Kalal
IND180.10%Veerappa Holabasappa Arakeri
RPI(A)150.08%Mahadevaswam M.Madaiah
IND140.08%Anand Raj Dokka
IND130.07%Revanasiddappa S. Handed
SHS80.04%Vittal Pawar
IND60.03%Kabadi S.N.
IND50.03%Abhay Kumar Havalad
KJP--0.00%Magajikondi Shrikant
IND--0.00%Sunanda V. Kardigudda

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 17,754 votes (15.13%) securing 49.61% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 55.33%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 26,009 votes (24.24%) registering 54.75% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 60.17%.

Check the table below for Hubli-Dharwad-Central live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

