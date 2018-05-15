GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hubli-Dharwad-East Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Abbayya Prasad Wins

Live election result of 72 Hubli-Dharwad-East constituencies (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hubli-Dharwad-East MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:41 PM IST
Hubli-Dharwad-East (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dharwad district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Dharwad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,90,600 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 96,076 are male, 94,505 female and 11 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.36 and the approximate literacy rate is 84%
Live Status INC Abbayya Prasad Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7708056.64%Abbayya Prasad
BJP5561340.86%Chandrashekar Gokak
NOTA12600.93%Nota
BSP7220.53%Shobha Ballari
IND4730.35%Subhas Shivappa Teggi
AIMEP3780.28%Sahadevaappa D Malagi
IND2010.15%Gangadhar G Perur
IND2010.15%Basavaraj Sanjeevappa Bajantri
LAD1690.12%Saraswathi Rayappa Kattimani

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 13,522 votes (12.39%) securing 38.82% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 62.58%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,168 votes (13.16%) registering 44.36% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 68.89%.

Check the table below for Hubli-Dharwad-East live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

