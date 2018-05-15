GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Hubli-Dharwad-West Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate Arvind Bellad Wins

Live election result of 74 Hubli-Dharwad-West constituencies (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hubli-Dharwad-West MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hubli-Dharwad-West Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate Arvind Bellad Wins
Live election result of 74 Hubli-Dharwad-West constituencies (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hubli-Dharwad-West MLA.
Hubli-Dharwad-West (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dharwad district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Dharwad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,49,504 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,24,399 are male, 1,24,980 female and 27 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.39 and the approximate literacy rate is 87%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP Arvind Bellad Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP9646261.16%Arvind Bellad
INC5597535.49%Mohammed Ismail Tamatgar
NOTA19621.24%Nota
IND6700.42%Maktum Huseni Sogalad
IND4410.28%Rama Ranganath Kulkarni
JD(U)4140.26%Javeed Ahamed Belgaumkar
NCP3890.25%Irappa K. Emmi
IND2810.18%Nagaraj C Badiger
AIMEP2790.18%Latha Nethaji Teradal
IND2430.15%Chandrashekar Anemath
KPJP1930.12%Manjunath S. Halagalimath
PBI1140.07%Vinod Ghodke
AIHCP1080.07%Mannari Vadiraj
AMKP1070.07%Raju Kumble
JHP900.06%Revansiddappa Basavaraj Talawar

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,182 votes (8.81%) securing 33.1% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 57.61%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 33,347 votes (30.7%) registering 55.97% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 61.31%.

Check the table below for Hubli-Dharwad-West live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You