English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Takes a Dig at BJP's Hacked Website With Hug Emoji, AAP Sees a 'Secret Deal'
The Aam Aadmi Party, probably still smarting over the Congress turning down an alliance between the two, wasted no time in seizing on the opportunity to hint at a secret deal between the Congress and the BJP.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: The BJP's hacked website became the tetchy centre of more than one political skirmish on Wednesday with the Congress taking a swipe at the ruling party, asking if it needed help getting back up, and the AAP quickly using the tweet to troll the opposition party.
As the BJP's website, which was hacked on Tuesday, remained down a day later, political tensions over it played out on social media. "We'll be back soon," said a message on the site, www.bjp.org.
The Congress took a dig at the BJP, saying, "We realise you've been down for a long time now. If you need help getting back up, we're happy to help." The tweet from the party's official account was accompanied by an emoticon of a "hug".
The Aam Aadmi Party, probably still smarting over the Congress turning down an alliance between the two, wasted no time in seizing on the opportunity to hint at a secret deal between the Congress and the BJP for the national election.
"Just like what you did in Delhi! This election wherever BJP is down, Congress will help it to get back up. As we said #CongressHelpingBJP," the party tweeted from its official handle.
On Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal's party accused the Congress of rejecting an alliance with it in Delhi because of a tacit understanding with the BJP in the state. "At a time when the whole country wants to defeat Modi-Shah (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah) duo, Congress is helping BJP by splitting anti-BJP vote. Rumours are that Cong has some secret understanding with BJP. Delhi is ready to fight against Cong-BJP alliance. People will defeat this unholy alliance," he said on Twitter.
Congress' social media in-charge Divya Spandana was among the first to tweet about the BJP's hacked website. She also shared a screenshot of a meme featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
As the BJP's website, which was hacked on Tuesday, remained down a day later, political tensions over it played out on social media. "We'll be back soon," said a message on the site, www.bjp.org.
The Congress took a dig at the BJP, saying, "We realise you've been down for a long time now. If you need help getting back up, we're happy to help." The tweet from the party's official account was accompanied by an emoticon of a "hug".
Morning @BJP4India, we realise you’ve been down for a long time now. If you need help getting back up, we’re happy to help pic.twitter.com/pM12ADMxEj— Congress (@INCIndia) March 6, 2019
The Aam Aadmi Party, probably still smarting over the Congress turning down an alliance between the two, wasted no time in seizing on the opportunity to hint at a secret deal between the Congress and the BJP for the national election.
"Just like what you did in Delhi! This election wherever BJP is down, Congress will help it to get back up. As we said #CongressHelpingBJP," the party tweeted from its official handle.
On Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal's party accused the Congress of rejecting an alliance with it in Delhi because of a tacit understanding with the BJP in the state. "At a time when the whole country wants to defeat Modi-Shah (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah) duo, Congress is helping BJP by splitting anti-BJP vote. Rumours are that Cong has some secret understanding with BJP. Delhi is ready to fight against Cong-BJP alliance. People will defeat this unholy alliance," he said on Twitter.
Congress' social media in-charge Divya Spandana was among the first to tweet about the BJP's hacked website. She also shared a screenshot of a meme featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
-
Saturday 02 March , 2019
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Saturday 02 March , 2019 'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here’s Why Delhi is Treated as Wedding Capital of India in Made In Heaven
- Chandan Prabhakar Opens Up on Missing From The Kapil Sharma Show, Says Not Doing It Intentionally
- How to Become a 'Self-Made' Billionaire: A Page Out of Kylie Jenner's Notebook
- Everything You Need to Know About The SPICE-2000 Smart Bombs Used by The IAF in Balakot Strikes: Watch Video
- Pilot and Crew Order Pizza to Plane's Door for Passengers Grounded by Blizzard
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results