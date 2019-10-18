Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Huge Arrogance': Congress Slams Goyal for Remarks on Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Piyush Goyal, at a media briefing in Pune, had described Banerjee as a 'Left-leaning' person.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Huge Arrogance': Congress Slams Goyal for Remarks on Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee
Abhijit Banerjee, one of the three winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, at a news conference at the MIT on October 14.

New Delhi: The Congress slammed Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday for his remarks that Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Banerjee's suggestion of a minimum income scheme to the party was rejected by Indian voters and there was no need to "accept what he thinks", saying it smacked of "arrogance".

Goyal, at a media briefing in Pune, also described Banerjee as a "Left-leaning" person.

Banerjee, an Indian-American who has been critical of the Narendra Modi government's economic policies, won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences.

He had endorsed "Nyay", the minimum basic income scheme promised by the Congress during the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May.

Reacting to Goyal's remarks, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said in a tweet, "...So electoral victory makes Nobel experts wrong, maybe ignorant; Nyay bad because BJP returned to power. Amazing inverse logic and huge arrogance."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram