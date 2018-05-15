Hukkeri Election Results 2018 Live Updates:BJP's Umesh Vishwanath Katti Wins

Live Status BJP Umesh Vishwanath Katti Won

Hukkeri (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,92,032 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 95,923 are male, 94,978 female and 9 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.89 and the approximate literacy rate is 74%BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 57,326 votes (43.11%) securing 61.53% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.87%.JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 17,636 votes (13.98%) registering 50.2% of the votes polled.