Hukkeri Election Results 2018 Live Updates:BJP's Umesh Vishwanath Katti Wins

Live election result of 7 Hukkeri constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hukkeri MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:33 PM IST
Hukkeri (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,92,032 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 95,923 are male, 94,978 female and 9 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.89 and the approximate literacy rate is 74%
Live Status BJP Umesh Vishwanath Katti Won
BJP8358852.94%Umesh Vishwanath Katti
INC6820343.20%Appayyagouda Basagouda Patil
NOTA18301.16%Nota
JD(S)14260.90%Mallikarjun Babagoud Patil
IND10640.67%Sanjeev B Magadum
SHS4130.26%Subash Babu Kasarakar
IND3600.23%Shahjahan Abdulkhadar Bhadagavi
IND2610.17%Ramappa Mallappa Kurabeti
IND2360.15%Imamhusain Peerzade
NCP2140.14%Ramachandra Gurusiddappa Kammar
IND1710.11%H.Giriraja
IND1210.08%Nazirahmed Dastgeersab Mulla

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 57,326 votes (43.11%) securing 61.53% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.87%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 17,636 votes (13.98%) registering 50.2% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Hukkeri live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

