'Humko Bhi Dubaa Dega': Why Prashant Kishor Won't Work With Congress Anymore

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, who had worked with Congress for the 2017 UP elections, has said that he will not associate with the grand old party in the future as it has spoiled his track record.

While interacting with some people and media during his state-specific political initiative ‘Jan Suraaj’ (Good Governance) from the residence of late RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in Bihar’s Vaishali on Monday, the celebrated data analyst recalled his work with several political parties/leaders and how he helped them win 10 polls but faced defeat in only one poll and that is with the Congress in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“I was associated with the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, then the JD-U in 2015, 2017 in Punjab, 2019 with Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, 2020 in Delhi with (Arvind) Kejriwal, and 2021 in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. From 2011 to 2021, I was associated with 11 elections and lost only one election that is with Congress in UP in 2017. Since then, I have decided that I will not work with them (Congress) as they have spoiled my track record,” Kishor was seen saying this in a video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

“Abhi ki jo Congress ki vaivashta hai voh aisi hai ki apne toh sudhrega nahi, humko bhi dobaa dega (The situation of the Congress as of now is such that it will not improve its self, but it will drown us too). It (Congress) is not improving. Hence, I will never work with the Congress again,” Kishor said with folded hands during the interaction.

On contract, he had recently dismissed suggestions that he was inspired by Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, which beat entrenched parties like the Congress and the BJP, first in Delhi and more recently in Punjab. “If at all I have drawn inspiration from anybody, it is from Gandhi and the Congress of his times, when the party was not controlled by a family or a coterie and anybody with fire in his belly was free to join and move up,” he had said during a presser in Bihar.

It is to be noted here that Kishor has dumped the Congress, noting that more than him, the party needed leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. He had sought a free hand to rejuvenate the grand old party but a section of leaders remained wary of him and his association with other political parties.

Reacting to this, senior Bihar Congress leader Madan Mohan Jha said, “Prashant Kishor was associated with Congress in 2017 and unfortunately lost the Uttar Pradesh election. If that would be the reason of blaming Congress party for breaking his track record than I must ask that why he recently met the top leaders of Congress party in Delhi and gave presentation for 6 to 7 days.”

