Humnabad Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Rajshekhar Basavaraj Patil Wins

Live Status INC Rajshekhar Basavaraj Patil Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Humnabad (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bidar district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bidar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,33,577 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,21,884 are male, 1,11,681 female and 12 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 91.63 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,500 votes (18.01%) securing 47.56% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 66.04%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,736 votes (18.83%) registering 42.97% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 59.67%.Check the table below for Humnabad live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting