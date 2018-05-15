GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Humnabad Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Rajshekhar Basavaraj Patil Wins

Live election result of 48 Humnabad constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Humnabad MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:13 PM IST
Humnabad (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bidar district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bidar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,33,577 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,21,884 are male, 1,11,681 female and 12 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 91.63 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%
Live Status INC Rajshekhar Basavaraj Patil Won
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7494547.04%Rajshekhar Basavaraj Patil
BJP4313127.07%Subhash Kallur
JD(S)3428021.51%Naseemoddin N. Patel
BRPP36442.29%Ankush Gokhale
NOTA11730.74%Nota
AIMEP7370.46%Anjum Sara
DAPP7180.45%M.G. Prashant Walkhindi
IND7070.44%Eknath Hanamantappa

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,500 votes (18.01%) securing 47.56% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 66.04%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,736 votes (18.83%) registering 42.97% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 59.67%.

Check the table below for Humnabad live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

