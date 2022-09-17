Hundreds of Court Cases Will be Settled Once Uniform Civil Code is Introduced in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami Tells News18

The Uniform Civil Code will settle hundreds of cases pending in various courts of Uttarakhand once it comes into force, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told News18 in an exclusive interview, adding that the UCC is crucial for the Himalayan state which is a major spiritual and religious destination for Hindus.

“UCC will soon come into force. Justice Ranjana Desai and team members of the draft committee are constantly talking to the stakeholders,” said Dhami who will complete six months in office on September 23.

“Uttarakhand is known as a major destination for yoga, Hindu religion and spirituality. We want equal rights and equal law, irrespective of different faith and ethnicity for those living in the Himalayan state having international border with China and Nepal,” he added.

“Hundreds of cases (pertaining to marriage, divorce, inheritance) in the state’s courts will be resolved once UCC is introduced.”

In keeping with the BJP’s position, Uniform Civil Code was one of Dhami’s election promises ahead of Assembly polls earlier this year. Currently, only Goa has a ‘civil code’ for its citizens.

On the recent paper leak controversy in one of the examinations of Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), the Chief Minister said a Special Task Force (STF) is probing the case and the accused have been held.

“More than 40 accused have been arrested in the UKSSSC case after I gave the nod to STF for action. Similarly, on my request, Vidhan Sabha Speaker has formed a committee to probe allegations of nepotism in appointments. No matter what, all those who got jobs via the backdoor will be out,” Dhami said.

