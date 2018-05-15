Hungund Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Doddanagouda G Patil Wins

Live Status BJP Doddanagouda G Patil Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Hungund (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bagalkot district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bagalkot Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,11,724 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,06,186 are male, 1,05,526 female and 12 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.38 and the approximate literacy rate is 70%.INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,797 votes (11.53%) securing 53.07% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 71.4%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,069 votes (4.51%) registering 47.74% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 72.93%.Check the table below for Hungund live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting