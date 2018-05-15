GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hungund Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Doddanagouda G Patil Wins

Live election result of 25 Hungund constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hungund MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:53 PM IST
Hungund (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bagalkot district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bagalkot Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,11,724 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,06,186 are male, 1,05,526 female and 12 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.38 and the approximate literacy rate is 70%.
Live Status BJP Doddanagouda G Patil Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6501241.53%Doddanagouda G Patil
INC5978538.19%Kashappanavar Vijayanand Shivashankrappa
IND2585016.51%S. R. Navalihiremath
IND23591.51%M. Shashikumar Halepadi.
NOTA16981.08%Nota
SHS9220.59%Amarannavar Pradeep. Shankaragouda
AIMEP4820.31%Basanagouda. Ramanagouda Meti
PPP4250.27%H. L. Havaragi

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,797 votes (11.53%) securing 53.07% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 71.4%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,069 votes (4.51%) registering 47.74% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 72.93%.

Check the table below for Hungund live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

