Hunsur Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting Begins for Hunasuru Assembly Seat

212. Hunsur (General) (ಹುಣಸೂರು) is a State Assembly/Vidhana Soudha constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka (ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and is a part of the Mysore Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) won the seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 40,207 votes (24.9%) securing 51.97% of the total votes polled.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,041 votes (10.35%) registering 39.57% of the votes polled.

Bye-elections for 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Karnataka Assembly were held on December 5, 2019 and the votes are being counted on December 8, 2019. These by-polls are important for the state as the results will decide if the ruling BJP under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is able to secure a majority in the 224-member house. BJP which has 105 MLAs, needs 8 more to secure a majority on its own.

2019 bypoll candidates: Adagooru H Vishwanath (Bharatiya Janata Party), Imtiyaz Ahamed (Bahujan Samaj Party), HP Manjunath (Indian National Congress), Devarahalli Somashekara (Janata Dal (Secular)), S Jagadeesh (Karnataka Jantha Paksha), Yemmekoppalu Thimma Bovi (Karnataka Rashtra Samithi), Divakargowda Prajakeeya (Uttama Prajaakeeya Party), Devanoor Puttananjaiah (Social Democratic Party of India), Umesha (Independent), Revanna (Independent).

The constituencies which have gone for bypolls are: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajapete, and Hunasuru.

LIVE RESULTS: Hunasuru Assembly Constituency (Karnataka) Party Candidate Name BJP Adagooru H Vishwanath BSP Imtiyaz Ahamed INC HP Manjunath JDS Devarahalli Somashekara KJP S Jagadeesh KRS Yemmekoppalu Thimma Bovi UPP Divakargowda Prajakeeya SUCI Devanoor Puttananjaiah IND Umesha IND Revanna

11 of the 15 constituencies going to the polls were won by Congress (INC) in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, 3 by Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and 1 by Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).

