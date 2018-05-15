GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hunsur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Adaguru H. Vishwanath Won

Live election result of 212 Hunsur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hunsur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:43 PM IST
Hunsur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mysore Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,21,361 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,11,634 are male, 1,09,665 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.19 and the approximate literacy rate is 67%
Live Status JD(S) Adaguru H. Vishwanath Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)9166734.07%Adaguru H. Vishwanath
INC8309230.88%H.P.Manjunath
IND8309230.88%H.P.Lakshmana
BJP64062.38%J.S.Ramesh Kumar
NOTA15340.57%Nota
IND7430.28%Harisha.J.M
SP4980.19%Sathyanarayana
IND3320.12%P.S.Yadurappa
IND3190.12%H.B.Shivanna
IND2820.10%Mohan.H.R
BRPP2580.10%Mallesh
IND2400.09%Khalandar Shariff
IND1690.06%Umesh
DPPS1600.06%Hunsur K. Chandrashekar
IND1560.06%D.Mariswamy Nayaka
AIMEP1290.05%Syed Gafur

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 40,207 votes (24.9%) securing 51.97% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.35%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,041 votes (10.35%) registering 39.57% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.73%.

Check the table below for Hunsur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

