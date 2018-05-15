Hunsur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Adaguru H. Vishwanath Won

Live Status JD(S) Adaguru H. Vishwanath Won

Hunsur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mysore Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,21,361 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,11,634 are male, 1,09,665 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.19 and the approximate literacy rate is 67%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 40,207 votes (24.9%) securing 51.97% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.35%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,041 votes (10.35%) registering 39.57% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.73%.