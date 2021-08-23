CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hurriyat Rejects Allegations of Involvement in 'selling' Admissions in Pak Medical Colleges

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) was formed on July 31, 1993, as a political platform of the separatist movement. (PTI File)

On Sunday, officials had said that a ban under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act may be imposed on both factions of the secessionist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference

The Hurriyat Conference on Monday rejected the allegations that amalgam leaders were involved in “selling" admissions in medical colleges of Pakistan for financing terror in Kashmir. The Hurriyat, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement said, “The Hurriyat Conference completely rejects and denounces the propaganda being promoted in print and other media by authorities, that its executive leadership, who could recommend aspiring Kashmiri candidates to medical and technical colleges in Pakistan, would ‘sell’ the admission seats to students for money." On Sunday, officials had said that a ban under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act may be imposed on both factions of the secessionist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference.

They said a recent probe into the granting of MBBS seats to Kashmiri students by institutions in Pakistan indicates that the money collected from aspirants by some organisations, which were part of the Hurriyat Conference conglomerate, was being used for funding terror organisations in the union territory.

The amalgam said that it wants to put on record that “this is completely unfounded, and can be verified by those students or parents whom they have recommended, many among them being from economically weaker sections".

first published:August 23, 2021, 15:08 IST