Hurt by Behaviour of Congress MPs in Lok Sabha on Maharashtra Issue: Speaker

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said the behaviour of the Congress MPs, who stormed the Well of the House to protest against the swearing-in of a BJP-led government in Maharashtra, was "unacceptable" and will not be "tolerated."

"I am hurt by whatever happened in Parliament today. It is unacceptable and won't be tolerated," Birla told reporters.

Sources said it is being considered whether Congress MPs Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan can be suspended for five years for storming the Well of the House and obstructing Parliament proceedings by shouting slogans.

