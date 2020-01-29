Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Hurt' Parents to File Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Amit Shah, Says AAP over 'Fake' Videos of Delhi Schools

Singh said many parents of the children who study in Delhi government schools are very hurt by the statement of Shah and the other BJP MPs regarding the condition of the schools.

IANS

Updated:January 29, 2020, 8:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Hurt' Parents to File Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Amit Shah, Says AAP over 'Fake' Videos of Delhi Schools
File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Thursday said that the parents of the Delhi government school children are hurt after Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders shared "fake and fabricated" videos of the schools and have decided to file a defamation case of Rs 100 crore against the former BJP President.

Talking to the media, he said many parents of the children who study in Delhi government schools are very hurt by the statement of Shah and the other BJP MPs regarding the condition of the schools.

"When the parents witnessed that Shah and the BJP are sharing fabricated videos of the schools where their children study, they felt insulted and they are also in the view that by sharing such fabricated videos, the BJP has insulted the students, parents, teachers of the Delhi government schools.

The parents of Delhi government school students have decided to file defamation case of Rs 100 crore against Shah. The process will start from tomorrow," Singh said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram