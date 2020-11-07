'Hurt Tribal Sentiments': BJP Hits Out at TMC After Amit Shah's Birsa Munda Statue Controversy in Bengal

A day after the faux pas over Union Home Minister Amit Shah garlanding the wrong statue of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda in West Bengal’s Bankura, the BJP came down heavily on the ruling TMC for “spreading lies and conducting a 'suddhikaran' (purification) of the area against the community’s rituals”.

Dr Subhash Sarkar, the BJP MP from Bankura, called the Trinamool Congress “insecure” and said that it is “on the back foot”. “It is evident that the TMC is on the back foot and extremely scared with the visit of our Home Minister Amit Shah. They are feeling so insecure that they are now spreading false news that the statue, which was garlanded by Amit Shah belongs to a hunter and not of ‘Bhagawan’ Birsa Munda,” Sarkar said.

The BJP MP said that the TMC has “hurt the sentiments of the tribal communities”. “It is shameful that TMC is calling Birsa Munda a hunter. It has not only hurt the sentiments of the tribal communities, but also gone against the emotion of the people in Bengal,” he said.

While claiming that the entire Jangalmahal has “extended full support to the BJP”, he said that the BJP is “getting a very good response there, which was evident with the warm reception that the Home Minister Shah received from the people of Bengal during his two-day visit.”

“The TMC has claimed that the statue belongs to a hunter and it does not belong to Birsa Munda. If this is a fact then why did they go for ‘suddhikaran’ (purification) with milk and ganga water. After so many blunders, they did another blunder as that is not part of tribal rituals. By doing this, the TMC once again hurt their sentiments,” Sarkar said.

The ‘Bharat Jakat Majhi Pargana Mahal’ (BJMPM), a prominent tribal outfit in West Bengal, on Friday said that Shah had offered flowers and garlanded the statue of anonymous tribal hunter and not the tribal freedom fighter, Munda, in Bankura’s Puabagan.

BJMPM leader Sangiri Hembram had said, “It is unfortunate and an insult to the tribal community that our Union Home Minister doesn't even know who Munda is and garlanded the wrong statue of an anonymous tribal hunter. We condemn this act.”

“The local BJP leaders realised that they made a mistake and before Shah reached the venue – they hurriedly placed a portrait of Munda in front of the statue,” he added.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan hit out at the BJP in her tweet, saying, “From Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar to Birsa Munda, what is this blatant disrespect towards Bengal’s legendary icons, @AmitShah ji? How many more times will you misuse Bengal's culture & heritage for your political propaganda?#BengalAsksAmitShah. (SIC)”

However, BJP MP Saumitra Khan rubbished the allegations and claimed that the statue belonged to Munda. “It is unfortunate that TMC is spreading fake news,” he said.