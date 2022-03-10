Husainganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP is leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Husainganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ranvendra Pratap Singh (BJP), Shivakant (INC), Fareed Ahmad (BSP), Usha Maurya (SP), Abdul Rajik (AAP), Mohammad Haris (IND), Ramesh Singh (SDU).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.74%, which is 0.48% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ranvendra Pratap Singh Urf Dhunni Bhaiya of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Husainganj results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.242 Husainganj (हुसैनगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Husainganj is part of Fatehpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,38,913 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,84,503 were male and 1,54,403 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Husainganj in 2019 was: 837 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,09,089 eligible electors, of which 1,56,214 were male,1,30,605 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,74,311 eligible electors, of which 1,49,314 were male, 1,24,989 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Husainganj in 2017 was 85. In 2012, there were 113 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ranvendra Pratap Singh Urf Dhunni Bhaiya of BJP won in this seat defeating Usha Maurya of INC by a margin of 18,593 which was 10.58% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.9% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mo Asif of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Usha Devi Alias Anila Maurya of INC by a margin of 2,851 votes which was 1.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 26.11% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 242 Husainganj Assembly segment of the 49. Fatehpur Lok Sabha constituency. Niranjan Jyoti of BJP won the Fatehpur Parliament seat defeating Sukhdev Prasad Verma of BSP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Fatehpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Husainganj are: Ranvendra Pratap Singh (BJP), Shivakant (INC), Fareed Ahmad (BSP), Usha Maurya (SP), Abdul Rajik (AAP), Mohammad Haris (IND), Ramesh Singh (SDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.74%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.26%, while it was 62.55% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Husainganj went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.242 Husainganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 313. In 2012, there were 300 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.242 Husainganj comprises of the following areas of Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 9 Husainganj of 2 Fatehpur Tehsil; KCs 2 Airayan, 5 Hathagaon and 6 Kotala of 1 Khaga Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Husainganj constituency, which are: Sirathu, Khaga, Fatehpur, Sareni, Unchahar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Husainganj is approximately 608 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Husainganj is: 25°54’24.5"N 81°06’13.7"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Husainganj results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.