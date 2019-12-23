Hussainabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

79. Hussainabad (हुसैनाबाद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Palamu (पलामू) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Palamu (पलामू) division. Hussainabad is part of 13. Palamu Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 35.88%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.5%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,77,421 eligible electors, of which 1,49,750 were male, 1,27,671 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Hussainabad, there are 6909 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3695 are male, 3214 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2824 voters in the 80+ age category and 3903 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Hussainabad Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JVMP -- -- Birendra Kumar AAP -- -- Kanhaiya Vishwakarma BSDPA -- -- Dharmendra Paswan IND -- -- Lokesh Pratap Singh IND -- -- Vivekanand Singh NCP -- -- Kamlesh Kumar Singh AJSU -- -- Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta BSP -- -- Sher Ali IND -- -- Vinod Kr. Singh JD(U) -- -- Aditya Kumar Chandel RJD -- -- Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav LJP -- -- Anand Pratap Singh SBSPA -- -- Ram Naresh Ram APOI -- -- Shravan Kumar JPJD -- -- Sunil Kumar Singh IND -- -- Jitendra Kumar IND -- -- Naresh Kumar Paswan IND -- -- Pradeep Kumar Singh IND -- -- Rajnish Kumar Rajak

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,48,498 eligible electors, of which 1,36,143 were male, 1,12,355 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,13,029.

Hussainabad has an elector sex ratio of 852.56.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta of BSP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 27752 votes which was 17.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 36.99% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of RJD won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 3,563 votes which was 3.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 23.54% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 79. Hussainabad Assembly segment of Palamu Lok Sabha constituency. Palamu Parliament seat was won by BJP's Vishnu Dayal Ram.

Number of contestants: A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 19 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.94%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 62.31%, while it was 53.32% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Phase 1 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 341 polling stations in 79. Hussainabad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 278.

Extent: 79. Hussainabad constituency comprises of the following areas of Palamu district of Jharkhand: Hussainabad and Hariharganj police stations in Palamau Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hussainabad is: 24.5087 83.9863.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hussainabad results.

