Hyderabad Civic Elections LIVE Updates: Our Fight is With People Trying to Change State, Says Owaisi as Voting Begins for High-Stakes Polls

Amit Shah Promises Goog Governance | Addressing a press conference on the last day of campaigning, Amit Shah appealed to the people to give an opportunity to the BJP and said his party would make ready all infrastructure to ensure Hyderabad becomes a global IT hub. He promised good governance and implementation of PM Modi led government's policies in Hyderabad as he accused Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS regime of indulging in corruption and failing to fulfill their promises. Visual shows St Faiz High School, in Hyderabad, that has been designated as a polling booth. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will cast his vote at this booth.
The TRS' campaign was led by its Working President and state Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, while party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting. The state's ruling party has deployed several state ministers and legislators for canvassing in the city. The Congress campaign was led by its state president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Working President A Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders.
Voting Begins, Kishan Reddy Casts His Vote | The BJP highlighted the TRS' "alliance" with the AIMIM and sought votes to provide clean and transparent governance in the city. The TRS, however, denied any alliance with the AIMIM. Meanwhile MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy casts his vote for Hyderabad local polls.
Amit Shah, Yogi and Tejaswi Surya Among Key Campaigners | Top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, who is Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, party MP and BJYM national president Tejaswi Surya participated in the campaign.
READ | After Days of Intense and Bitter Campaigning, Stage Set for Hyderabad Civic Elections Amid Tight Security
Over 74 lakh voters will decide the political fortunes of 1,122 candidates in 150 divisions in one of the most bitterly fought polls for any municipal body in recent times.
High Decibel Campaign for Polls | The run-up to the polling witnessed a high decibel and often acrimonious campaign. Buoyed by its victory in the recent bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency, the BJP conducted a powerful campaign to win the GHMC polls. It has drafted its General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav, who has been it's incharge for Bihar, to supervise the preparation for the poll in Hyderabad.
Polling to Begin at 7 am | The polling would begin at 7 am and come to an end at 6 pm. The total number of contesting candidates is 1,122. The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) has made elaborate arrangements for the balloting process by deploying 48,000 (including reserve) polling personnel and 52,500 strong police force.
Polling to Hyderabad Civic Polls Today | The stage is set for polling on Tuesday in the Hyderabad civic polls which witnessed a high decibel campaign resembling an Assembly or parliamentary election with top leaders from different parties participating in the electioneering. As many as 74,44,260 voters would exercise their franchise using ballot papers to elect their representatives in the 150-ward Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, according to official data.